Surprising wine pairings to try this Valentine's Day

'Almost everyone will order steak-frites, no matter what we put on the menu for Valentine's,' a restaurateur once told me with only faint resignation. Fair enough; for any date night - not just on 14 February - it's common to make choices that are luxurious yet low-maintenance. One of the dinners, in the very best of company, to which I'd most like to return involved lobster, chips and a bottle of Jacques Carillon Puligny-Montrachet, and I am also the cliché that will often reach for sparkling wine.

Being in the trade, it turns out, does not dampen anyone's enthusiasm for a bottle of fizz. When I asked a bunch of female chefs and sommeliers, winemakers, wine buyers and wine tastemakers what bottles they uncork on a date night at home, Champagne came up a fair few times.

'One of my favourites is the Platine Premier Cru from Nicolas Maillart in Champagne [£43.95, Lea & Sandeman],' says Collette O'Leary, head winemaker at Henners Vineyard in Herstmonceux, Sussex (in the interests of variety, I banned winemakers from recommending their own wines). 'If I'm feeling lazy it's delicious with fish and chips from the chippy, but it's classy and versatile enough to match with something more celebratory like Coquilles Saint-Jacques.'

Other date-night Champagne advocates include Anna Dolgushina, sommelier and co-founder of Firebird, Soho. She adores the wines of grower Olivier Horiot, who works in Côte des Bar. 'His "Soléra" cuvée [£72, bubbleshoplondon.com] is a blend of seven grape varieties, made using the solera method [a system of fractional blending where the barrel from which the wine is drawn for bottling is never fully drained], like winemakers do with sherry. In the glass we have gunpowder, roasted sunflower seeds and salted butter with pungent salinity on the palate.'

Dawn Davies, the super-palate and influential head buyer of Speciality Drinks and The Whisky Exchange, suggests the high-low combination of Charles Heidsieck Champagne Brut Réserve NV (£49.99, Valvona & Crolla; £49, Fenwick; £53.75, The Whisky Exchange) with pizza: 'Any excuse to drink Champagne and everyone loves both of them.' But away from the bubbles, she has an intriguing combination for fresh oyster addicts: 'Talisker 10 Year Old [around £45, widely available]. The best bit is pouring the whisky in the oyster and having them both together.'

Shellfish is also the go-to for Florence Knight, chef at Sessions Art Club, when she is making an easy dinner for two at home. 'I often prepare clams cooked in Koehler-Ruprecht, Kallstadter Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2009 [Shrine to the Vine has a newer vintage, the 2020, for £19]. Together the pairing is rounded, smooth and fantastic with the brothy, creamy sauce from the wine, crème fraîche and clams.'

For me, a favourite combination for an indulgent evening at home is a really good Italian red - I will take almost anything, Barolo, Chianti Classico, Brunello, an Etna red - with a plate of fresh pasta, for which I make a pilgrimage to Lina Stores in Soho. I asked Masha Rener, Lina's head chef, what she'd pick: 'I love to pop a bottle of Sagrantino di Montefalco from Umbria, which reminds me of home, with fresh pasta with lots of butter and good Parmesan - and if you can get hold of white truffle, do shave some on top!'

Rener also had a recommendation for a Milan takeaway that made me want to fly there immediately: 'I love a pulled beef brisket bao; the one from Ravioleria Sarpi in Milan springs to mind. Pair it with a glass of Gaja Barbaresco 2019 [£188.68, Lay & Wheeler] - it's a match made in heaven.'

New York-born Natalie Oliveros, owner of the Brunello di Montalcino producer La Fiorita, likes to make her Italian grandmother's family recipes: 'There is nothing more romantic than being home in your kitchen cooking together. My honey asks, "What do you want to drink?" to which I respond, "Oh... I don't know, something simple... like, Le Pergole Torte", which makes us both laugh because there is nothing simple about Le Pergole Torte!' Montevertine's cult Le Pergole Torte (Petersham Cellars has the 2019 at £1,325 per case of six, in bond) is indeed a profound wine, made entirely from sangiovese, within the Chianti Classico zone, but eschewing the classification of the appellation.

In the spirit of enjoying a glass of good wine while chatting and stirring a pan on the stove, a couple of people chose risotto. Lizzy Daou from DAOU vineyards and winery said she would serve risotto aux cèpes with a bottle of 'an elegant and complex pinot noir from Morey-Saint-Denis in Burgundy, like Domaine Arlaud Les Ruchots 1er Cru 2015'. Élise Mérigaud, head sommelier at La Dame de Pic London, went for pumpkin and 'nduja risotto with La Stoppa Ageno (Petersham Cellar has the 2016 at £37.50): 'It's an orange wine made from malvasia in Emilia-Romagna in Italy. Its tannin and the candied citrus notes contrast with the creaminess of the risotto and the sweetness from the pumpkin.'

Restaurateur and chef Ravinder Bhogal of Jikoni in Marylebone is also partial to orange wine, which is made by leaving the skins of the grape in contact with the fermenting juice. 'My husband Nadeem and I are so busy that it is a luxury for us to have a night together at home. I have lovely memories of isolating during the lockdown and having an indoor picnic in our best pyjamas.

We played birdsong on our laptop, drank Foradori Pinot Grigio [currently out of stock in the UK but keep an eye on Hedonism and The Good Wine Shop, which both buy it] - a favourite of mine made by a female wine maker, Elisabetta Foradori, in Trentino. It is the colour of a beautiful sunset and tastes like a poem - elegant, profound and melodic. We sipped it with truffle brie and charcuterie from our neighbour Patricia at La Fromagerie. I love to go to La Fromagerie for a fondue date night too.'

Chantelle Nicholson, chef-owner of Apricity in Mayfair, has another wine and cheese suggestion: Seresin Estate Organic Sun and Moon Pinot Noir from Marlborough, New Zealand (Lay & Wheeler has the 2014 at £81.88; vinvm.co.uk has the 2015 at £52.85) with, 'Rollright cheese and Toklas sourdough. The Rollright is a symphony of creamy, mushroom deliciousness. The nutty sourdough, with a slight tang, is the perfect comrade. The juiciness of the wine, and its overall depth, is enhanced by the match.'

Back on the old-school classics trail, Jess Julmy, managing director of Ch. Galoupet in Provence (who, if allowed, would have gone for an old bottle of Krug, but that, like Galoupet, is an LVMH brand), says she loves the 'precision, elegance and pure beauty' of Lamy-Caillat, Chassagne-Montrachet La Romanée 2015 [BBX has a case of six at £3,500 in bond, with other vintages also available], with wiener schnitzel, 'a comfort food from my childhood'. Meanwhile, Emma Denney, head sommelier of Restaurant St Barts in Smithfield, is going for 2006 Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste from Pauillac in Bordeaux (Lea & Sandeman has the 1996 at £93.95, but the 2006 may be available from a broker) with a takeaway margherita from Yard Sale Pizza.

Anyone with more patience in the kitchen might take a tip from Melanie Jappy, an excellent cook and executive producer of The Wine Show, which can be found on Acorn TV. Jappy says she makes, 'Comté cheese soufflé from Raymond Blanc's book Kitchen Secrets (I produced the TV series). Served with a kirsch-spiked cream sauce and a green salad, it has the wow factor while being pretty idiot-proof. If the date has an adventurous palate, I'd definitely stretch to a Château-Chalon Vin Jaune - for preference, a bottle from makers Bénédicte and Stéphane Tissot [Lay & Wheeler has the 2011 at £119.81]. The oxidised flavours are a challenge and a positive reception is a good marker for whether it's been worth whisking those egg whites.'

And finally, because I have heard that she is a wonderful cook and hostess, there was just one winemaker I asked to share what she would serve with her own wine. Jennifer Denizot of Domaine Denizot in Sancerre says she likes to put her white Sancerre (£24, vinogusto.co.uk) with 'oysters seasoned with dill, lemon and tiny cubes of Granny Smith apples. They bring out the grapefruit flavour of the wine and a hint of mint.'