Surprising Ways To Obtain Tickets to the Super Bowl

If you’re an ardent fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs and have an itch to watch your team play in Super Bowl LVII — or if you want to cross a Super Bowl off your bucket list — it isn’t too late to score tickets. That is, if you’re willing to pay a steep price to be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

With 10 days to go before the big game, Sports Illustrated reported that the demand for tickets could send prices soaring to an all-time high, using data from SI Tickets. The average price of tickets was heading toward $11,000.

A check of SI Tickets on Feb. 3 showed the cheapest ticket was just under $6,000, and that would get you an upper-level seat aligned with the corner of an end zone. If you want to sit on the lower level at the 50-yard line? Almost $34,000 per ticket.

The Super Bowl this year might be out of the question; if you really want to attend the big game, you’ll need to start your planning well ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Next year’s game will be played Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, so here’s how you can roll the dice to get tickets.

Check Costco

For many of us, Costco is a go-to for everything. But is Costco selling Super Bowl tickets? Costco offers tickets to sporting events, and a recent check showed tickets available for National Hockey League and Major League Baseball games. But no Super Bowl.

Those opportunities appear to be long gone, but the Cost Contessa website reported that the warehouse store offered a package that included two premium seats around the 35-yard line, three nights of accommodations, ground transportation, access to special events and more exclusive perks, including a $10,000 Costco shop card. Price: $32,000.

A second package cost $26,000 and included two tickets around the 25-yard line, accommodations, a $7,000 Costco card and other add-ons.

These tickets were sold only to Costco members and holders of Costco Anywhere Citi Visa cards. If this interests you for Super Bowl LVIII, you have ample time to join Costco and apply for the credit card.

Enter Sweepstakes

While it’s too early to check now, do a Google search throughout the year to find the companies offering sweepstakes and drawings to win tickets. For Super Bowl LVII, SiriusXM, Castrol and Fast Twitch by Gatorade were among the brands that advertised such promotions. Remember that if you win, you’ll need to pay taxes on the value.

Win a Contest

Sports radio stations often team with big-name sponsors to give away tickets to the Super Bowl. This year, for example, 104.5 The Team in Albany, N.Y., held the Bud Light Super Bowl Sendoff contest, and listeners could fill out one entry each online or attend one of nine events to enter.

Winners from the online pool and each event were drawn to qualify to win the big prize, with a grand-prize drawing held later to determine which of the 10 qualifiers would go to the Super Bowl. The winner received two game tickets, round-trip airfare, accommodations for three nights and transportation.

Listen throughout the football season for announcements on your local radio stations, and check their social media, to learn of any such contests.

Look at the Last Minute

If you’re close enough to the Super Bowl site and can wrangle a place to stay, you might find a ticket at a price you’re willing to pay just a few days, or even hours, before kickoff. Ticket seller TicketIQ reports the cost of tickets for Super Bowl LVI fell right before the game in 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Quantity increased and the get-in price started dropping,” the company wrote on its website. “On the Friday morning before the game, the get-in price had fallen to $3,502, which proved to be the low point.”

Apply Through the NFL

The NFL traditionally holds a drawing for tickets for people with disabilities. To enter to win two tickets — one wheelchair seat and one companion seat — you’ll need to mail a request to the league before Sept. 1. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that letters must include your name and contact information and be sent by certified mail to Super Bowl ADA Random Drawing, 345 Park Ave., New York, N.Y. 10154.

If the lights of Las Vegas are calling you to next year’s game, remember these ideas to try to score tickets. If you can’t afford the Costco package, other ways exist to try to get a ticket. And if you’re lucky enough to win a drawing or contest, you’ve won your Super Bowl.

