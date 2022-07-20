Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), SNAP provided food security to about 41.5 million people in 2021, with an average benefit of $218.14 per person.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

Recipients use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to receive funds and make purchases, and they can use those cards to buy a whole lot more than just standard groceries. Here's a look at some of the more unusual things that SNAP will pay for.

Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

Energy Drinks -- Some, at Least

You can use SNAP funds to buy energy drinks, but only if they meet the USDA's strict standards. If the energy drink has a "nutritional facts" label, it makes the cut, according to New York SNAP EBT. If it has a "supplemental facts" label, it's considered a supplement and cannot be purchased with EBT. That means Red Bull, Rockstar and Starbucks Double Shot make the grade, but 5 Hour Energy, Bang Shot and Tweaker do not.

Feyyaz Alacam / Shutterstock.com
Feyyaz Alacam / Shutterstock.com

Coffee and Tea -- the Kind You Make Yourself

You can use SNAP to buy packaged coffee -- not to mention creamer -- and that includes Keurig-style K-cups. You cannot, however, buy coffee that's ready to drink. If you're thinking that you'll make your own coffee at home and just switch to tea when you're out, that won't work either. Tea, too, is limited to packaged and unbrewed because the USDA doesn't allow SNAP funds to be used to buy any hot beverages.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com
CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

Hunting and Fishing Gear -- But You Have to Live Way, Way Out There

Even if you live in a rural area and kill what you eat, you can't just swipe your EBT card to pick up a new fiberglass rod at Bass Pro Shops -- but hunting and fishing gear is SNAP-eligible for a very specific and very tiny population. According to the USDA, some residents in the most remote parts of Alaska rely almost exclusively on hunting and fishing to feed their households because of the extreme difficulty involved with buying food at stores.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services gives qualifying households special identification cards. They can't buy guns and ammo, but they can buy things such as nets, rods, harpoons, lines and knives.

hapabapa / iStock.com
hapabapa / iStock.com

Restaurant Meals -- for Certain People in Certain Places

You can't use SNAP to pay for dine-in restaurant meals -- unless you qualify for the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) and live in a state that participates in it. RMP serves vulnerable populations like the elderly, people experiencing homelessness and the disabled.

Participating restaurants must offer meals at "concessional prices" to qualifying diners.

While it's not as limited as Alaska's subsistence hunting program, very few states participate in RMP. It's available all over California, Arizona, Michigan, Maryland and Virginia, as well as in select counties in Rhode Island.

Good Question: Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Kyselova Inna / Shutterstock.com
Kyselova Inna / Shutterstock.com

Seeds and Plants

The USDA allows SNAP recipients to buy edible plants like basil or food-producing plants like tomato plants with their EBT cards, as well as seeds for growing their own food. The USDA says you can grow $25 worth of produce for every dollar spent on seeds and fertilizer, yet Modern Farmer says this important inclusion is one of the least known parts of the whole SNAP program.

You can use your EBT card to get seeds and plants at any SNAP-approved retailer, including farmer's markets.

Walmart.com
Walmart.com

Gift Baskets -- Depending on What's Inside

The USDA allows you to spend SNAP funds on gift baskets and similar purchases as long as at least half of what's inside is edible. Even if they contain eligible edibles, nonfood items such as toys, stockings and tins don't count if "the value of the non-food part of the item clearly accounts for more than 50% of the purchase price," according to the USDA. The agency gives the example of a stuffed holiday bear that comes with a small package of chocolate: That won't count. A gift basket containing mostly meat and cheese, however, would be acceptable.

Stephanie Botkin / Shutterstock.com
Stephanie Botkin / Shutterstock.com

Live Lobsters

Like tobacco, alcohol, vitamins and medicine, live animals are on the USDA's list of items that you can't buy with SNAP benefits. There are, however, a few rare exceptions, including shellfish, "fish removed from the water" and "animals slaughtered prior to pick-up from the store."

That means that, while you can't use your EBT card to buy a puppy from a pet store, you can use SNAP to buy a lobster to bring home to meet its unfortunate fate on your kitchen stovetop.

dontree_m / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dontree_m / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Snacks of All Kinds

Most people probably know that SNAP recipients can use their EBT cards to buy household grocery staples such as meat, milk, eggs, vegetables and bread, but what's not as well known is the long list of snacks that are on the USDA's approved list. It includes everything from marshmallows and marzipan to pudding and popsicles.

Cakes, pies, doughnuts, muffins, pastries and all sorts of other things cakey and flaky make the list, as do chips, crisps, popcorn and finger food of all stripes. Ice cream, candy, chocolate, custard, scones, churros and much, much more all get a pass from the USDA -- in fact, if a kid can dream of it, chances are good SNAP will pay for it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Latest Stories

  • FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

    An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI's “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly in Trouble For Traveling in a Helicopter Against Queen Elizabeth's Wishes

    They used the aircraft to jet off on a summer vacation.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.