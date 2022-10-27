Surprising Giants and Seahawks clash in NFC showdown

  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with tight end Will Dissly (89) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/5

    Seahawks Chargers Football

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with tight end Will Dissly (89) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates with quarterback Geno Smith (7) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/5

    Seahawks Chargers Football

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates with quarterback Geno Smith (7) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    3/5

    Giants Jaguars Football

    New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to side judge Don Willard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    4/5

    Giants Jaguars Football

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to side judge Don Willard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) on a rush during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    5/5

    Giants Jaguars Football

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) on a rush during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with tight end Will Dissly (89) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) celebrates with quarterback Geno Smith (7) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to side judge Don Willard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) on a rush during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TIM BOOTH
·5 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Forgive Brian Daboll if he’s essentially walking around with ear plugs and blinders on, doing his best during the week to try to avoid the avalanche of attention being placed on the New York Giants.

Even if that focus is a good thing in this case.

“I can only speak of the games. The games have been great,” the Giants head coach said. “I get in my car and drive home and drive here. I don’t really do anything else.”

The Giants (6-1) are among the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup against the equally surprising Seattle Seahawks. The Giants streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in the league, while Seattle (4-3) has won its last two to move into first place in the NFC West.

Both Seattle and New York were expected to be among the dregs of the NFC this season — the Giants because of a new coaching staff taking over a franchise that won just four games in 2021; the Seahawks because they traded a franchise quarterback with no obvious replacement at the position.

But something happened on the way to those preconceived notions.

New York has found an uncanny way to win a bunch of close games thanks to smart decisions by quarterback Daniel Jones and a dynamic season to date from running back Saquon Barkley. And Seattle discovered it already had its quarterback replacement in Geno Smith, who is among the best in the league through seven games.

The game is the only matchup this week featuring both teams having winning records. If that statement had been made before the season, some good money could have been made betting on the unlikelihood of that being the case.

“It’s been an interesting year. I think there a lot of surprises around the league as far as the play and the way the ball bounces and wins and losses,” Seattle tight end Will Dissly said. “We kind of know who we are, and we are excited.”

RUNAWAY TRAIN

The Giants and Seahawks are among the two best teams in the NFL at running the ball. For New York, it has been a lot of Barkley leading the way.

He leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in yards rushing through seven weeks. But they’ve had the added element of Jones running the ball, including a career-high 107 yards last week against Jacksonville, and Seattle has struggled at times stopping running quarterbacks this season. The Giants rank second in the league in rushing.

On the other side, there’s been no falloff with rookie Kenneth Walker III stepping in after Rashaad Penny was lost for the season due to injury. Walker rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chargers and is averaging more than 6 yards per carry the past two weeks.

REUNION TOUR

For the second straight week, Smith will be facing one of his former teams. Smith was with the Giants for one season in 2017 and most notably was thrust into a starting role in place of Eli Manning that ended his streak of consecutive starts. Smith threw for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders in what was his only start between the end of the 2014 season and early in the 2021 season.

“Being able to be in the same room with Eli Manning and learning from him, and learning with him, and competing with him was awesome just to be a part of,” Smith said.

LINE SHUFFLE

The Giants are expected to have significant changes on their offensive line with right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson both suffering knee injuries last week against Jacksonville. Neither is expected to play against the Seahawks, especially with New York’s bye coming next week.

The Giants could end up getting a boost if Nick Gates is ready to play. Gates was added to the active roster this week after missing most of last season following a major injury fracturing both bones in his lower left leg. Gates underwent seven surgeries to repair the injury.

Gates started all 16 games in 2020 for New York and has worked primarily at guard and center.

CLOSE WINS

The Giants are the first team since 2000 and the third ever to have six wins in their first seven games and have all of their games decided by eight points or less.

Minnesota in 2000 and New Orleans in 1988 are the other two. Minnesota won its division, while New Orleans ended up missing the playoffs despite finishing 10-6

FREQUENT FLYER

It’s hard for any team to come close to matching the amount of travel the Seahawks face in a season.

But the Giants are, at least for the first half of this season. The Giants already visited London for their victory over Green Bay and now on back-to-back weeks will go from last week’s game in Jacksonville to this week in Seattle.

The Giants are expected to travel about 20,000 miles this season. But even that seems minor compared to the Seahawks, who will hit nearly 30,000 by the end of the year, including next month’s trip to Munich.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Pawns chasing Saudi blood money come to Doral as LIV Golf wraps up its inaugural season | Opinion

    Welcome to Miami, men of LIV Golf.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it