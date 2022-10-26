Surprise! Wayfair’s biggest sale is back — shop the 30+ best Way Day deals right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone knows that now — yes, now — is the best time to shop all of the early holiday deals and savings events. This includes Wayfair’s major October Way Day sale.

Way Day, Wayfair’s major home shopping event, has officially started. In my opinion, it’s more exciting than any Black Friday sale or Cyber Monday deal. Looking to spruce up your living room with some new cozy furniture? Trying to score a Le Creuset dutch oven on sale for a holiday gift? Wayfair is here with a hug, a kiss and a discount.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Wayfair Way Day fall 2022 sale, including the best Way Day Deals that you can shop for upwards of 80% off. Happy days!

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest and most glorious sale of the year — and it’s probably the biggest home sale out there. During the two-day event, the online home shopping retailer will offer steep discounts on all categories. Yes, that means prices will be slashed by, uh, a lot.

Oh, and everything ships for free.

Wait, didn’t Way Day already happen?

Yep! Trust me, I’m just as surprised as you are. But, hey, now is not the time to ask these questions. Just like Amazon came out of left field with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale earlier this month — which was basically a second Prime Day — Wayfair is blessing everyone with major deals and discounts.

We love a second Way Day in the fall.

When is Way Day?

Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 is from Oct. 26 through Oct. 27 — just two days. I wish it were longer too. I promise not to tell your boss if you block off a chunk of your schedule as “meetings” to shop the Wayfair deals.

What are the best Way Day deals?

Well, there’s everything from deals on major brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid to Casper and BISSELL. You can also expect major discounts on categories like furniture, home decor, rugs, small kitchen appliances, bedding, mattresses, outdoor furniture and just about everything else.

You can also shop special Flash Deals from Wayfair, which are basically major discounts that only happen for a limited time during Way Day. Don’t forget to check out those super special sale items!

Honestly, some of the best Way Day deals are bound to sell out this year, so I highly recommend taking advantage as quickly as possible. Isn’t it thrilling to save a ton of money before anyone else? As a matter of fact, I made it easier for you and rounded up some of the best Way Day Deals that you can shop right now. Scroll below for all of the best sales to shop right now:

Best Way Day furniture deals

Credit: Wayfair

Best Way Day kitchen deals

Credit: Wayfair

Small appliances and kitchen must-haves like stand mixers, air fryers and blenders are all up to 50% off.

Stock up on cookware and bakeware for up to 60% off before the holidays.

Upgrade your kitchen with up to 40% off major appliances.

Best Way Day home decor deals

Credit: Wayfair

Best Way Day mattress and bedding deals

Credit: Wayfair

Even more Way Day deals

Credit: Wayfair

