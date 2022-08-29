Surprise! Taylor Swift Just Announced Her New Album

Say a prayer for the Swifties in your life—we're going to need it. Following Taylor Swift's surprise appearance and well-deserved wins for her “All Too Well” short film at this year's MTV VMAs, the singer-songwriter shocked fans by announcing new music.

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, Swift revealed that her next album is coming October 21. The forthcoming record will be her first since the joint release of Folklore and Evermore in 2020, with the exception of two re-recorded albums she dropped in 2021: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Gotham

Secret agent Swift prides herself on her ability to hide big projects and announcements from the public. Nevertheless, there have been signs that a new album cycle could be coming soon. Recently, the habitually ultra-private star has been spotted about town more and more.

And the glamorous look Swift wore to the 2022 VMAs—an Oscar de la Renta naked dress dripping in crystals, paired with bejeweled cat eyes and a bright red lip—marked a major stylistic shift from the pastoral cardigan-and-a-nap dress vibe of her Folklore era. But there's nothing more Taylor than a dramatic pivot.

Stay tuned—we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Originally Appeared on Glamour