Surprise, Surprise — The New Space Jam Soundtrack Is A Banger

When the original Space Jam premiered in 1996, one of the most exciting parts of the sports adventure was its star-studded soundtrack. The accompanying album featured some of music's biggest names; Jay-Z, Monica, Barry White, D'Angelo, Busta Rhymes, and Salt-N-Pepa all lended their vocals to the intergalactic fantasy film.



Decades later, the highly-anticipated reboot is following in those same footsteps. Not only did the film recruit another basketball legend for the lead role — LeBron James is the space-bound protagonist this time around alongside Don Cheadle, Gabriel Iglesias, and Zendaya — but the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy is just as celebrity-packed. From rap upstarts to R&B legends to everyone in between, the new Space Jam has recruited some music heavyweights to ensure that it can hold up to the legacy of the '90s classic.



Ahead, all 16 of your new favourite songs on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Zendaya Channeled Lola Bunny In Colorblocked Suit

Every Song From HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot

Every Song From FX's Pose Season 3 Soundtrack