Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by

Here's what else a self-proclaimed Spanx expert is buying.

Like a kid waking up on Christmas morning, I was overwhelmed with excitement this AM when I went online and saw this jaw-dropping news: Spanx’s Cyber Monday sale has been extended an extra 24 hours. Surprise! Hooray! It’s going to be another great shopping day.

I know, I know: It’s silly to get so excited about sales, but when you write about them for a living, you really come to appreciate markdowns on another level. Sales have a special place in my heart — I truly think that right now is the best time to get anything you’ve been eyeing the entire year (make those wishlists, guys!), and it’s also the smartest time to get your holiday shopping done. On-sale, no-stress shopping is my motto.

But let’s go back to Spanx. The brand seemingly knew you might want (nay, need) an extra 24 hours to shop its rare, once-a-year 20 percent off sitewide sale, so it extended it through Tuesday, November 30. Cyber Monday turned into Cyber Tuesday? We stan! And now… we shop!

7 Best Deals From Spanx’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale

In my years of fashion writing, I’ve become very familiar with Spanx and can honestly say that everything I’ve tried from the brand, from its signature shapewear to its flattering activewear to its game-changing assortment of clothing, is 100 percent worth its price. That said, I’ll never pass up a deal — and with 24 more hours to save serious bucks on all of its best-sellers, I’m taking full advantage and strongly advise you to do the same.

Here’s my game plan: A good Spanx shopping cart has the perfect mix of some refreshes (AKA, things you might already own and just need to replenish, like these shaping undies or a new bra like this Jennifer Garner-approved pick) and a few newbies that you may have your eye on. For me, that’s these Velvet Front-Slit Pants that look oh-so luxe. I can just imagine myself wearing them to every single holiday party.

Aside from that, I highly recommend that everyone buy these trousers that look designer but feel like sweats. I’ve waxed poetic about them many times, but I really cannot stress enough just how much of a style hack they are. (Even my mom is on board.) I also exclusively wear the brand’s famous Booty Boost leggings, for the obvious reason that they make my butt look its best ever. I also need compressive workout pants that hold everything in place, and these do the job.

There’s a lot to buy at Spanx right now, but if you want to narrow down your selection to seven ultra-flattering essentials, I found them. You’re welcome.

