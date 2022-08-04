Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up federal permitting for major projects in return for his support of a Democratic bill to address climate change.

Republicans voted unanimously to overturn the Biden permitting rule, while Manchin was the only Democrat to do so. Three senators were absent: Republican John Cornyn of Texas and Democrats Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Jeff Merkley of Oregon. The vote sends the measure to the Democratic-controlled House, where it is unlikely to move forward.

Still, the vote signaled strong Senate support for action to reform the often onerous federal permitting process, which can take up to eight to 10 years for highways and other major projects. Streamlining federal review is a top Manchin and GOP priority that is not shared by most Democrats.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, sponsored the measure to overturn the Biden rule, saying new regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, will further bog down the permitting process and delay critical infrastructure projects the country needs.

The Biden rule — which overturns an action by the Trump administration loosening environmental reviews — requires regulators to consider the likely impacts on climate change and nearby communities before approving major projects. The new requirement “is going to add to the red tape" that prevents major infrastructure projects from being approved in a timely manner, Sullivan said.

While President Joe Biden has called infrastructure a priority — and pushed for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year — the new NEPA rule actually “makes it harder to build infrastructure projects” in the United States, Sullivan said.

“The only people, in my view, who really like this new system are radical far-left environmental groups that don’t want to build anything ... and probably the Chinese Communist Party,'' he said on the Senate floor. China and other competitors likely “love the fact that it takes 9 to 10 years to permit a bridge in the U.S.A.,'' Sullivan said.

The White House threatened a veto if the measure reaches the president's desk.

“This action would slow the construction of American infrastructure, lead to the waste of taxpayer resources on poorly designed projects and result in unnecessary and costly litigation and conflict that will delay permitting,'' the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Manchin countered that, "for years I’ve worked to fix our broken permitting system, and I know the (Biden) administration’s approach to permitting is dead wrong.''

Manchin called Thursday's vote “a step in the right direction" but said the measure likely "is dead on arrival in the House. That’s why I fought so hard to secure a commitment (from Democratic leaders) on bipartisan permitting reform, which is the only way we’re going to actually fix this problem.''

The new rule, finalized this spring, restores key provisions of NEPA, a bedrock environmental law that is designed to ensure community safeguards during reviews for a wide range of federal projects, including roads, bridges and energy development such as pipelines and oil wells. The longstanding reviews were scaled back under former President Donald Trump in a bid to fast-track projects and create jobs.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality said in implementing the new rule that it should restore public confidence during environmental reviews. The change could speed development by helping to "ensure that projects get built right the first time,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory.

Projects approved by the Trump administration were frequently delayed or defeated by lengthy court battles from groups challenging environmental reviews as inadequate.

Manchin, who brokered a surprise deal last week on climate legislation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said he's won promises from Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress to pursue permitting reforms in the Senate to speed approval of projects in his energy-producing state and across the country. Manchin's wish list includes swift approval of the controversial Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in his home state and Virginia. The pipeline is nearly complete but has been delayed for years by court battles and other issues.

Manchin’s list includes a number of proposals supported by Republicans, including a two-year deadline on environmental reviews; changes to the Clean Water Act; limitations on judicial review; and prompt action on projects determined by the Energy secretary to be in the national interest.

Environmental groups have decried Manchin's proposals as counter-productive to the climate legislation and a threat to the environment and communities where projects would be built.

Madeleine Foote, deputy legislative director of the League of Conservation Voters, dismissed the Senate vote Thursday as "nothing more than a Republican-led stunt to appease their fossil fuel-industry allies.''

Foote and other environmentalists said strong NEPA review is needed to ensure that those most affected by an energy project have a say in the projects built in their communities.

“Thorough, community-based environmental reviews are critical to helping eliminate environmental racism and making sure low-income communities and communities of color are protected from polluters who want to build dirty, toxic projects in their backyards,'' Foote said.

She called on Congress to approve the Manchin-Schumer climate bill as soon as possible. Schumer said votes on the bill are likely this weekend.

Kabir Green, director of federal affairs at the Natural Resources Defense Council, another environmental group, said Americans are “seeing the effects of climate change in catastrophic detail, from the heat waves in Texas to wildfires in New Mexico to the devastating flooding in Kentucky. But the Senate is voting to prevent the federal government from considering climate change when making decisions. This makes no sense.''

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebecor second-quarter profits rise by $33.9 million, revenues drop

    MONTREAL — Freedom Mobile would be much more competitive in the hands of Quebecor than if it had to operate as an independent entity, president and chief executive of Quebecor Pierre Karl Péladeau said Thursday. In May, the federal Competition Bureau rejected Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion offer to acquire Calgary-based Shaw Communications. Quebecor's $2.85-billion bid to acquire Shaw's Freedom Mobile division, completed in June, did not allay the Bureau's fears during a mediation sess

  • Aldi is looking for a couple to get married at one of its stores. The company will pay for the wedding and throw in a year of free groceries.

    Aldi will pay for the couple's travel, hair and makeup, reception, cake, wedding favors, and photographer, and even throw in a year of free groceries.

  • Dems consider changes to economic bill, weekend votes ahead

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats considered reshaping proposed taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations, and possibly adding billions for the West's historic drought, as lawmakers aimed for initial votes Saturday on the party's economic legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his timetable Thursday as party leaders worked behind the scenes in hopes of winning the unanimity they will need to succeed. The election-year bill, housing President Joe Biden's and congressional

  • Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant fo

  • Congress’ Top Economist Says It’s Still Too Early To Declare A Recession

    The director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the data is inconclusive, echoing the Federal Reserve chairman.

  • Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business. Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed. That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to

  • Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact." Musk made the claims in a countersuit filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday. Twitter's filing is the latest salvo in what is building up to be an increasingly acrimonious legal showdown between the world's richest person and the social media giant.

  • Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members

    Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.

  • Tim Hortons sales surpass pre-pandemic levels for first time since COVID-19

    Sales in nearly all product categories, including lunch and dinner, came in higher in the second quarter.

  • Conservative event brings Trump circus to Texas. GOP leaders would be wise to stay away

    In too many ways, CPAC in Dallas represents the conspiratorial fringe of the GOP. [Opinion]

  • Ravens LB Vince Biegel tears Achilles tendon

    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel left practice Thursday with a torn Achilles tendon. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Biegel's injury following practice. Biegel was carted off toward the very end of practice.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit soars 125%, announces special dividend

    The Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources said profit in the second quarter more than doubled from a year ago.

  • Massive hailstone found near Markerville, Alta., breaks Canadian record, research group says

    A massive hailstone recovered from Monday's storm near Innisfail, Alta., has eclipsed a Canadian record, weighing in at a whopping 292.71 grams and measuring 123 millimetres in diameter, according to Western University's Northern Hail Project. The record breaker was found under a tree canopy near Markerville, about 110 kilometres north of Calgary, shortly after the storm had passed, with several other grapefruit- to softball-sized hailstones. The previous Canadian record holder, collected on Jul

  • Inside Jordan’s playground for abandoned cats

    STORY: This is a playground for Amman’s abandoned catsThe city’s animal-lovers are invited to come and play tooLocation: Amman, Jordan(Nihad Ashouri, Owner, Cat Jungle)“I am Nihad Ashouri, the owner of 'Cat Jungle.' This is a family business, where people can enjoy a good time with cats. This hall contains more than 38 cats, where people can usually feed, take photographs and learn about the different types of cats.”Many of the city’s animals were discarded once lockdown liftedand their owners returned to the office(Shams al Jundi, Customer)“I came here to play with the cats because my mother is scared of them and prohibits us from owning one at home, and whenever we get a cat she gets rid of it. I came here to fulfill my love for cats.”

  • Pembina Pipeline's profits rise on higher crude, natural gas prices

    CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $418 million in the second quarter, reflecting higher natural gas liquids (NGL) and crude oil prices and margins, as well as rising volumes on its key pipeline systems. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure company says its profit works out to 69 cents per diluted common share, up from $254 million or 39 cents per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021. Pembina Pipeline reported second-quarter revenue of $3.1 billion, up from $1.9 bil

  • Tories, ambassador warn Canada is fuelling Putin's war machine by returning turbines

    OTTAWA — The Liberal government faced accusations on Thursday of fuelling Vladimir Putin’s war machine by returning pipeline equipment in Montreal for repairs to a Russian energy giant. Ukraine’s ambassador and Conservative critics argued Canada’s decision to return the turbine means more funds will be pumped into Gazprom, which is controlled by the Russian state, and in turn will allow the country’s president to buy more arms to attack Ukraine. The accusations were made during heated exchanges

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,577.04, up 31.10 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.10, or 1.94 per cent, to $55.61 on 15.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.70, or 7.59 per cent, to $20.70 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.85, or 4.48 per cent, to $39.46 on 9.1 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 77 cents, or

  • Affirm and Afterpay will be the 'Visa and Mastercard of buy now, pay later,' analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Block earnings and the outlook for buy now, pay later stocks.

  • China's missile launches and military drills around Taiwan following Pelosi's visit look like a rehearsal for seizing the island, China experts say

    The situation has the region on edge and is raising some concerns that a broader crisis with global implications could be on the horizon.

  • Gas prices in Canada could 'snap back violently', warns analyst

    Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest gasoline demand has fallen below summer 2020 levels, but there are doubts about its accuracy.