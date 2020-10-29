Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in intimate ceremony following COVID-19 precautions

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot!

The celeb couple announced their nuptials on Thursday through a post on the Instagram page for Meals on Wheels America, a charity providing food and resources to the elderly. The post shows a picture of a Staten Island Ferry with the words "Jost Married" across the image

Johansson's representative Marcel Pariseau confirmed the post's accuracy to USA TODAY.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," read the caption.

The post also noted the stars' request that fans celebrate their love by donating to the charity.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the caption continued. "Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

The couple met through "Saturday Night Live": Johansson, 35, has hosted multiple times since 2006; Jost, 38, joined the show as a writer in 2005 before becoming head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor.

The couple went red carpet official in 2018, linking arms and posing for photographers at the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War," in which Johansson starred as Black Widow.

In May 2019, Pariseau confirmed to USA TODAY that the couple got engaged after two years together.

This is the third marriage for Johansson, who was wed to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds (2008-2011) and journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-2017), the father of her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 6.

This is the first marriage for "Saturday Night Live" star Jost.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost quietly wed over the weekend