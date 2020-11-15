Surprise! Prince Harry pops up on 'Strictly Come Dancing' to encourage pal J.J. Chalmers

Oh, hi, Harry!

Prince Harry made surprise appearance Saturday night on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the original BBC version of “Dancing With the Stars,” to support his pal and fellow military veteran J.J. Chalmers.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been living in California with his American wife Meghan Markle and young son Archie since relinquishing his royal duties in March, offered teasing encouragement to Chalmers after watching his rehearsal with dance partner Amy Dowden.

“Nice tan, J.J. ” Harry ribbed his friend, calling out Chalmers for his “tight blue shorts.”

Chalmers, 33, a veteran of the Royal Marines who suffered a broken neck and lost two fingers in 2011 in an explosion during his duty in Afghanistan, became friendly with Harry through the Invictus Games, a competition founded by Harry for wounded warriors. He attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

In the unannounced video, a smiling Harry, 36, wearing a closely cropped beard and button-front shirt, sat on a white sofa in front of a gallery wall with images of bird’s nests.

Harry recalled how the Invictus Games helped Chalmers, who serves as an ambassador for the event, “feel like yourself again,” calling it the start of “an amazing journey.”

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on @bbcstrictly tonight to (virtually) cheer on pal, former @RoyalMarines and @WeAreInvictus medalist @JJChalmersRM, who is competing on the show. “I’m so proud, genuinely proud that here you are in this position now,” the duke told him. pic.twitter.com/p3vOlIbGm6 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 14, 2020

"I'm so genuinely proud,” Harry told his friend. “You're not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing."

"The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I would not have had that catalyst moment that changed my life forever,” Chalmers added. “I wouldn't be here without him.”





Hoofing performance by one of our own former Royal Marines @JJChalmersRM dancing in his uniform on tonight’s @bbcstrictly. Good luck! #Strictly #MadeintheRM https://t.co/WIPa0ZAtdo — Royal Marines (@RoyalMarines) November 14, 2020

Chalmers wore his Royal Marines uniform for his performance, dancing to “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

"He's a veteran, he's a friend just like anyone else," Chalmers said of his royal buddy.

