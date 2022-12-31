Surprise! Peace Out Just Extended Its Sitewide Sale with Deeper Discounts on Best-Selling Skincare

Sophie Wirt
·3 min read

Shop the editor-backed brand for 35 percent off before prices go back up.

InStyle / Pamela Jew

InStyle / Pamela Jew

Good news for anyone who’s looking to bolster their skincare routine in 2023: You can snag Peace Out Skincare products for 35 percent off right now. Following the brand’s 30 percent off sale, which began earlier this month, Peace Out is doubling down on discounts, slashing an extra 5 percent off many best-sellers, plus U.S. orders will receive free shipping. No code is required to cash in on the sale-on-sale — simply add your favorites to your virtual cart and check out.

There’s no time like the present to stock up on shopper-favorites and editor must-haves. If you’ve yet to try the brand, consider this a sign to make your foray — and fast; the sale ends at midnight tonight. For a head start, peruse some of our on-sale favorites, below.

Peace Out

Peace Out

Shop now: $32 (Originally $38); peaceoutskincare.com

While some of the brand’s lauded acne patches are excluded from the sale (specifically, anything in the Acne Day Dots collection), these best-selling overnight pimple patches are 35 percent off — and just as effective. Like many pimple patches, they’re made of ultra-absorbent hydrocolloid, which draws out gunk from blemishes. The key difference: These are turbo-charged with salicylic acid — a beta hydroxy acid with acne-thwarting powers. “I’ve tried so many other acne dot brands and this one is my favorite,” says one shopper who has “painful, hormonal, cystic acne.” Another shopper says these dots have “really helped” calm those sub-skin, burgeoning blemishes — “undergrounders,” as the shopper calls them. This pack contains 40 patches.

Peace Out

Peace Out

Shop now: $18 (Originally $28); peaceoutskincare.com

Retinol gets a slick, portable upgrade in this tubular balm. Designed to specifically treat the delicate skin under and around the eyes, it’s gentler than many retinol products and more convenient to use thanks to its packaging. Packed with retinol to fade fine lines, astaxanthin for brightening, and squalane to maintain suppleness, it contains a lot of goodness in a tiny tube. “The Retinol Eye stick diminished the crow’s feet around my eyes!” says one shopper. Another shopper says, “It's the only eye product that I have purchased more than once.” Consider picking up a few while it’s still on sale.

Peace Out

Peace Out

Shop now: $16 (Originally $24); peaceoutskincare.com

These wrinkle-softening patches are powered by tiny microneedles that dissolve below the skin once applied, depositing superstar anti-aging ingredients like peptides, vitamin C, and retinol. Even skeptical shoppers have found themselves “pleasantly surprised” by these patches. One reports a “significant improvement in [their] skin” after using a box of patches on their glabellar (“11”) lines and forehead creases.

Peace Out

Peace Out

Shop now: $12 (Originally $19); peaceoutskincare.com

Pore strips unearth some decidedly fascinating gunk from sebum-rich areas (anyone who says otherwise is fibbing). While others might be more infamous, “These pore strips are truly unreal,” one shopper says, and “no other pore strips can compare!” Key points of difference include a hydrocolloid (vs. paper) backing, which absorbs gunk in a magnetlike fashion. Plus, in addition to four pre-cut nose strips, you’ll find an additional four “choose your own adventure” strips that can be cut to fit any area you’d like. The results are always satisfying.

