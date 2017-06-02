Surprise package Zhang aims to go one better against Kuznetsova

FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Shuai Zhang of China hits a forehand against Garbine Muguruza of Spain (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Muguruza won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - Having already set a French Open personal best, Shuai Zhang hopes to go one better on Friday against eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

After four successive first-round losses on clay, China's highest-ranked player came to Roland Garros with low expectations.

But two close wins have propelled hard court specialist Zhang, seeded 32, to within touching distance of the last 16.

The 28-year-old from Tianjin will probably have to raise her game again to overcome the tenacious Russian, three years her senior, who reached the semi-finals in Madrid in mid-May.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet)