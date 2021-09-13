Surprise! 'OITNB' Star Uzo Aduba Secretly Got Married Last Year!

Uzo Aduba

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank, Getty Images

Big congratulations are in order for this Orange Is the New Black Star. Not only has Uzo Aduba been married for an entire year, but she's apparently really good at keeping secrets, too. On September 12th, Aduba revealed that she is married in a post on Instagram—and as it turns out, this isn't a brand new development.

Aduba shared the news with a photo of her and her husband, filmmaker Robert Sweeting, posing in their wedding attire. She began her post with a quote from rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally: "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Aduba wrote in her caption.

A source confirmed to People that Aduba and Sweeting are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, telling the outlet that they quietly tied the knot in New York last year.

Sweeting shared a tribute to Aduba on his Instagram page, along with a few photos from their year as a married couple and a super sweet caption.

"One year ago I married this gorgeous, talented and incredible woman. This past year has made me appreciate the fragile nature of life and the importance of living it," he wrote. "At a time where the world is upside down, we learned to find joy and peace in each other. You are the greatest person I've ever known, and I'm proud to be your husband."

If you're feeling totally out of the loop because you had no idea that Aduba was even dating anyone, let alone engaged, don't worry—it's not just you. She kept her relationship totally under wraps until now, but hopefully since the world knows that she's married now, more photos are coming.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!