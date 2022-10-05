Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Hilary Swank twins

GMA/Twitter Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two!

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The Alaska Daily star went on to rave about her exciting baby news, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after her GMA interview, saying of her pregnancy, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now."

She added that her Alaska Daily crew didn't know she was pregnant until her Wednesday announcement, as she is now into her second trimester.

"But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," the actress recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'I doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.' "

Swank went on to reveal that twins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next phase.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she raved.

Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider

Swank and Schneider, a social venture entrepreneur, tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016.

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank previously told Vogue of their wedding. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

The Million Dollar Baby actress also gave insight into her relationship with Schneider and the romantic way he proposed in Colorado.

"We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains," Swank said. "It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed—he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!"