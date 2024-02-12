Surprise! We Got a Beyoncé Album Drop During the Super Bowl

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One of the only things that can eclipse the 2024 Super Bowl? A surprise Beyoncé album drop.

The superstar teamed up with Verizon for a Super Bowl commercial costarring actor Tony Hale that was all about “breaking the internet,” going through various viral moments, both real (the Lemonade release) and imagined (running for Beyoncé of the United States…which, yes).

But it was the very end of the commercial that seemed to truly break the internet: as the Verizon logo appears, Bey's voice can be heard saying “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

I'm sorry, did Beyoncé just announce to none other than Arrested Development's Buster Bluth in a Verizon commercial that she's surprise-dropping the sequel to Renaissance? Yes, yes she did.

And it didn't happen without some drama: The Beyhive was sent into a momentary panic, as it took several minutes for Bey to share any details. But then, after what felt like hours (but was more like 10 minutes), we got answers. Beyoncé album Act II is coming out on March 29, so get ready!

Here's the trailer, which was posted to Instagram too many minutes after Beyoncé spoke those words:

Even better, Bey also announced the first two songs, called "Texas Hold ‘Em" and “16 Carriages." Both songs are listed on her website, but the links don't seem to be live for streaming just yet.

That said, you can listen on YouTube:

We'll be on the lookout for more details on the Beyoncé album drop, and in the meantime, we'll be listening to this clip on repeat.

Originally Appeared on Glamour