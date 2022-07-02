Surprise! Gamecocks land commitment from 4-star Georgia running back

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football team have added a running back to the Gamecocks’ 2023 recruiting class.

Dontavius “Djay” Braswell announced his decision Saturday for South Carolina in a Saturday afternoon social media post. He’s from Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia — a little more than an hour southwest of Augusta.

The 247Sports Composite that factors in all recruiting rankings considers Braswell a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 15 running back in this class.

Braswell’s decision is a bit of a surprise. He had teased via social media that his college commitment was happening and that his final choices were Nebraska, Boston College, Oregon and Alabama. The Cornhuskers had been pegged in some media reports as his favorite.

He took an official visit to the Gamecocks in June.

A 247Sports report Friday said, citing a source, that “there’s a belief South Carolina never stopped recruiting Braswell even after being left out of his top group.”

Braswell’s high school stats were not immediately available. He also is a sprinter for Washington County’s track team.