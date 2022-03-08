Surprise! Cormac McCarthy has not one, but two new novels coming out this fall

Cormac McCarthy's not done with us yet. And lucky for us.

The reclusive and revered writer has got not one, but two new novels coming out this fall, his first fiction releases since his Pulitzer Prize-winning post-apocalyptic novel "The Road" in 2006 (a film adaptation was released in 2009, starring Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that "The Passenger," a long-rumored novel about "morality and science" and "the legacy of sin" that McCarthy reportedly began decades ago, would come out Oct. 25. "Stella Maris," a prequel to "The Passenger" set eight years earlier, is scheduled for Nov. 22. The two works will be available as a box set on Dec. 6.

"We have a plane crash, a trove of gold coins buried deep underground and hidden in copper pipes, a rare Amati violin that vanishes, an abandoned oil rig in the middle of the ocean, and an Italian race car seized by the IRS — an utterly gripping tale," McCarthy's editor at Knopf, Jenny Jackson, said in a statement on "The Passenger."

In an exciting departure for McCarthy, who is known for masculine, brutally violent tales like "Blood Meridian" and "No Country for Old Men," new novel "Stella Maris" centers a woman: Alicia Western, a 20-year-old psychiatric patient hospitalized for paranoid schizophrenia. Knopf describes the book, written as transcripts of Alicia’s psychiatric sessions, as "an intimate portrait of grief and longing."

McCarthy, 88, first achieved wide popular acclaim in 1992 with “All the Pretty Horses,” a bestseller and winner of the National Book Award. In 2000, it was adapted into a film starring Matt Damon and Penélope Cruz, directed by Billy Bob Thornton.

Directors Joel and Ethan Coen brought McCarthy even more acclaim with their 2007 film adaptation of his novel “No Country for Old Men,” starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. The film won four Academy Awards, including best picture, and even drew the reclusive McCarthy to the Oscars ceremony. In 2013, McCarthy’s first original feature-length screenplay became the film “The Counselor,” directed by Ridley Scott and starring Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz and Cameron Diaz.

