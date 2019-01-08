Surprise! Clemson, Alabama open as Vegas favorites to win next season’s national title

Ohio State and Georgia round out the top four in the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook's opening odds to win the CFP title after next season.

No sooner had No. 2 Clemson clobbered No. 1 Alabama and Las Vegas was on to the 2019 college football season.

And that, of course, leads to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans' Superdome.

No surprise, considering they've met in three of the past four title games and will return loaded rosters (including quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagavailoa) that the Tigers and Crimson Tide opened late Monday night as the favorites to win the 2020 CFP National Championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

The opening odds to win the 2020 CFP National Championship:

Team

Odds

Clemson

9/5

Alabama

5/2

Ohio State

12/1

Georgia

12/1

Michigan

14/1

Oklahoma

15/1

Texas

20/1

Nebraska

25/1

Washington

25/1

Florida

25/1

Notre Dame

25/1

Oregon

30/1

Wisconsin

50/1

LSU

50/1

Mississippi State

50/1

Auburn

50/1

If you're not so risk-averse, then you might consider joining the yodels about Group of Six conferences being frozen out with a statement wager. Dive deeper into the opening odds and you can get 500/1 on a smorgasbord of non-Power 5 teams: UCF, Houston, Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and BYU.

Odds updated at 11:19 p.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2019.

