Surprise! Clemson, Alabama open as Vegas favorites to win next season’s national title
No sooner had No. 2 Clemson clobbered No. 1 Alabama and Las Vegas was on to the 2019 college football season.
And that, of course, leads to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans' Superdome.
No surprise, considering they've met in three of the past four title games and will return loaded rosters (including quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagavailoa) that the Tigers and Crimson Tide opened late Monday night as the favorites to win the 2020 CFP National Championship, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
The opening odds to win the 2020 CFP National Championship:
Team
Odds
Clemson
9/5
Alabama
5/2
Ohio State
12/1
Georgia
12/1
Michigan
14/1
Oklahoma
15/1
Texas
20/1
Nebraska
25/1
Washington
25/1
Florida
25/1
Notre Dame
25/1
Oregon
30/1
Wisconsin
50/1
LSU
50/1
Mississippi State
50/1
Auburn
50/1
If you're not so risk-averse, then you might consider joining the yodels about Group of Six conferences being frozen out with a statement wager. Dive deeper into the opening odds and you can get 500/1 on a smorgasbord of non-Power 5 teams: UCF, Houston, Fresno State, Boise State, Utah State and BYU.
