Surprise Charges Filed Against Accused Highland Park Killer’s Dad

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the accused Fourth of July parade shooter who killed seven in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb, is now facing criminal charges of his own related to the massacre.

Crimo was charged Friday with reckless conduct, local outlet WGN9 reported, citing prosecutors in Lake County.

The state attorney’s office didn't immediately release details surrounding the arrest, but said a press conference would be held later Friday.

The charges seemingly took Crimo by surprise.

“I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen,” he told WGN9. “I am just shocked.”

Robert Crimo III, 21, is accused of gunning down parade goers. Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Crimo’s son, Robert Crimo III, is facing 21 counts of first-degree murder—three counts for each of the innocent parade goers he’s accused of mowing down with a rifle.

Illinois State Police previously said Crimo Jr. is the reason his son got his hands on a rifle in the first place. He signed a form that enabled his son to buy two rifles in 2019 despite reports that Robert had attempted suicide and threatened to kill “everybody.”

