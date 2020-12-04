Surprise! Candle Day Arrived Early at Bath & Body Works This Year
Bath and Body Works
The holidays came early this year thanks to Bath & Body Works!
Its Candle Day sale is typically held the first Saturday of every December, but the retailer switched things up this year by starting the sale online on Friday, December 4. During this 24-hour event, select three-wick candles, including best-sellers like Fresh Balsam, Winter Candy Apple, and Twisted Peppermint, will be marked down from $24.50 to $9.95. That’s nearly a 60 percent discount!
If you’re new to the world of Bath & Body Works three-wick candles, there’s several reasons why they’re so beloved. Not only are they made with essential oils and adorned with display-worthy labels, but the fragrances actually fill up your room with a can’t-miss scent. Furthermore, impressive 30- to 45-hour burn times means these jumbo candles can be enjoyed a lot longer than single-wick versions.
Included in the massive sale are classic Bath & Body Works fragrances like Black Cherry Merlot and Black Tie, as well as new holiday scents like Under The Christmas Tree, Sweet Cranberry Pie, Snowy Driftwood, and Alpine Skies. Plus, online-exclusive candles like Vanilla Bean Marshmallow, Vanilla Birch, and Sparkling Woods are also available for just under $10.
Fan-favorite holiday candles like Tis The Season are discounted, too. “Far and away my most favored 3-wick, ever. It has such a perfect balance between holiday cheer and feeling cozy,” one reviewer wrote of the candle with a 4.9-star rating. “I’ve had delivery persons on our front porch comment how amazing the house smells when the door opens. This is one you’ll love to burn and need to replace as soon as it’s gone. So stock up now, it’s worth it!”
As if Candle Day couldn’t get any more exciting, there are a slew of summery scents being released in its honor — including the popular, sweetly scented Watermelon Lemonade.
Visit Bath & Body Works to see all the three-wick candles on sale right now, or shop our top picks below.
Shop Holiday Candles on Sale:
Bath and Body Works
White Velvet Coconut, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Snowy Driftwood, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Under the Christmas Tree, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Cinnamon Gingersnap, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Sweet Cranberry Pie, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Merry Madeleine Cookie, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Chocolate Grahams, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Alpine Skies, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Shop Best-Selling Candles on Sale:
Bath and Body Works
Fresh Balsam, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Winter Candy Apple, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Twisted Peppermint, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Tis The Season, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Vanilla Bean Noel, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Tree Farm, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Fireside, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Shop Online-Exclusive Candles on Sale:
Bath and Body Works
Vanilla Birch, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Sparkling Woods, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Blue Winter Sky, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Chestnut + Clove, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Butter Rum Eggnog, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Salted Caramel, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Snow Mountain Lodge, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
Apple Garland, $9.95 (orig. $24.50)
