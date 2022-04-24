Surprise! Billie Eilish brings out Paramore's Hayley Williams at Coachella for her Weekend 2 set

Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
·3 min read

INDIO, Calif. – The question of the hour Saturday was whether Billie Eilish could deliver as powerful of a set as she did during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The answer is yes.

Although she’s modest and told the crowd last weekend that she shouldn’t be headlining, Eilish is more than capable in all aspects.

After coming out in a long black coat that she dramatically took off before the first few words of "Bury a Friend," fans – especially those that had been waiting at the front for hours to get a prime spot – started screeching for the young singer-songwriter, who was bouncing around the stage, eating it up.

Before breaking into “My Strange Addiction,” she paused to interact with the festivalgoers.

Billie Eilish lost her footing, but assured fans she was fine at the second weekend of headlining Coachella.

“It feels so good to be up here right now,” she announced to the excited crowd. “Can we just real quick soak in the moment we’re in right now?”

At 20 years old – undoubtedly the same age as many of the people in the crowd – Eilish is the youngest headliner in Coachella history. But she lives up to her status, and her dark and uplifting music resonates with music lovers.

Her 90-minute set featured most of the same songs from Weekend 1, including "NDA," "Therefore I Am," "idontwannabeyouanymore" and "You Should See Me in a Crown."

For her second weekend's show, Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams of Paramore to sing "Misery Business."

Later, she asked the audience to get low for “Oxytocin” and then jump at her command for the entire song.

“This is the moment of the night,” Eilish said. “You guys have been here for so long.”

The entire festival obliged her request and bounced to the last 20 seconds of the song.

The real highlight of the night, however, was when Eilish brought out Hayley Williams, lead vocalist of Paramore, to sing an acoustic version of the Paramore hit "Misery Business" with Eilish's brother Finneas. Williams smiled big and said it was her first time performing at Coachella.

Unlike last week, there was no guest appearance by Khalid or Damon Albarn.

“What on earth could be cooler than that?” Eilish said after singing with Williams.

Just as she did during Weekend 1, Eilish stepped onto a crane and soared above the audience during “Not My Responsibility.”

Her visuals throughout the show remained fairly dark and intense, but as she performed “Getting Older,” sweet videos of her early childhood flashed on the screen. Eilish seemingly got so swept up in the nostalgic moment, she forgot the lyrics at one point.

She also tripped, cursed and assured the crowd, "I’m good." Eilish continued to laugh about falling, saying she fell on a square, and quipped “What the square?”

Before “When the Party Is Over,” she talked about her performance at the Outdoor Theatre in 2019.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes and now once again, I’m headlining and I can’t believe my eyes,” Eilish said.

As she sang “Everything I Wanted” near the end of the set, Eilish draped a Ukrainian flag over her shoulder to show her support for the war-torn country.

Her second to last song was her hit “Bad Guy,” which exposed her to a larger audience and made headlining Coachella possible.

“Thank you for being you, have a good night,” Eilish said before closing with "Happier Than Ever."

A re-run of the star's December 2021 "Saturday Night Live" episode coincided with her Weekend 2 performance, further proving that it's Eilish's world, and we're all just living in it.

Headliner Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

