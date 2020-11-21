Surprise! Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sale is here with tons of amazing deals
It’s been just over a month since Amazon hosted its epic Prime Day 2020 savings event, but already, the retailer is back with another of the most exciting sales of the year. As of today, November 20, you can shop early Amazon Black Friday deals to your heart’s content, with everything from the retailer’s coveted streaming sticks (get the all-new Fire Stick, Fire Stick lite or Fire Stick 4K for up to 40% off) to brand-name French cookware up for grabs at impressive price lows.
While new deals will be released right up until the big day (Black Friday falls on November 27, FYI), there's plenty that you'll want to pick up ahead of schedule Keep scrolling to shop all our favorite discounted picks, including the internet-famous GE Opal nugget ice maker and the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested.
The best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop right now
Less than $25
Get the Le Creuset Mini Stoneware Round Cocotte for $19.99 (Save $6)
Less than $50
Get the ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer for $25.19 (Save $4.50)
Get the Henckels International 8-Piece Steak Knife Set for $28.79 with coupon (Save $11.16)
Get the Art3D 10-Sheet Adhesive Tile Backsplash for $29.74 (Save $10.16)
Get the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the AUKEY True Wireless Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $42.99 with coupon (Save $17)
Less than $100
Get the JBL TUNE 500BT Bluetooth Headphones for $59.95 (Save $40)
Get the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker for $59.99 (Save $20)
Get the JBL 300 True Wireless Headphones for $74.95 (Save $75)
Get the Casaottima L-Shaped 51-Inch Desk for $76.49 (Save $23.40)
Get the Bose Soundlink II Bluetooth Speaker for $79 (Save $50)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus 9-in-1 3-Quart Pressure Cooker for $79.99 (Save $19.96)
Get the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker for $89.99 (Save $20 to $40)
Get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $89.99 (Save $59.96)
Get the NutriChef 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $94.99 (Save $48)
Get the DEWALT DCF885C1 20-Volt Max Impact Driver Kit for $99 (Save $70)
Get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Genetic DNA Test for $99 (Save $100)
Less than $200
Get the Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker for $106.29 (Save $43.70)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 (Save $40)
Get the PetSafe Ulta Self-Cleaning Litter Box for $129.95 (Save $40)
Get the Brother XR3774 Sewing and Quilting Machine for $167.50 (Save $34.29)
Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum 15C for $175.99 (Save $104)
Get the Bissell Garage Pro Wall-Mounted Wet/Dry Car Vacuum and Blower Kit for $179.95 (Save $40)
Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum 30C for $179.99 (Save $120)
Get the Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (Save $120)
Less than $500
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum for $249 (Save $130.99)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum for $399 (Save $200.99)
Get the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $465.99 (Save $83.01)
Less than $1,000
Less than $2,000
Less than $5,000
