Surplus land sale will see $4M in North Huron's coffers

·1 min read

NORTH HURON – The vacant agricultural land and woodlot next to the Wingham/Richard W. LeVan Airport has been sold for $4.2 million.

The township sent out a request for proposals (RFP) in May 2022 for the purchase of the 371-acre lot. The successful bidder was chosen by council after they reviewed all applications in a closed session on June 6 and, in an open session, directed staff to negotiate a purchase and sale with the highest bidder.

A local area farmer, Tyson Schlegel, owner of Great Lakes Poultry Farms Ltd., was the highest bidder. He also provided a deposit of $400,000 to show council they were interested in the lands being sold.

The proceeds from the sale will directly impact the township financially, a report from Director of Public Works and Facilities Jamie McCarthy said.

The report said that the surplus of funds will be placed into reserves until later, when council can decide how to allocate the funds.

“At a future meeting, staff will present options and ideas as to how council may wish to allocate these funds for the benefit of all ratepayers,” McCarthy said in the report.

The motion passed unanimously with no discussion or comments from councillors.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times

