Surna Cultivation Technologies Signs Contract for New Addition to Product Portfolio

Converted Air Sanitization Product Partnership to Customer Contract in Under Thirty Days

Louisville, Colorado, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, today announced it has converted another new product in its portfolio to an order, in under thirty days.

The contract was with an existing customer that came to Surna to retrofit their existing grow with air sterilization equipment and had previously contracted with Surna for their engineering, 4-pipe chilled water climate control, and Sentry IQ® controls system.

“Surna Cultivation Technologies only recently announced its partnership with Air Sniper to offer their air sanitization product lines,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “I am consistently impressed with the value our new partnerships and product expansions are bringing to our customers, and with our sales team’s ability to quickly convert these into new contracts.”

The Air Sniper units go beyond air filtration by using UVC bulbs (UVC light disrupts the DNA and RNA of pathogens, eliminating their ability to replicate) keeping the air and plants clear of damaging contaminants such as mold, allergens, and even viral pathogens.

Troy Rippe, Surna’s Vice President of Product Development, stated, “This is also a great example of how some of the new products being added to Surna’s offerings isn’t just for new facilities, but also for existing cultivators that can capitalize on this kind of add-on equipment. As Surna continues to expand its product portfolio, we will offer solutions for more and more cultivators, including those already in operation.”

About CEA Industries Inc.
CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. For example, when we discuss the expected use of proceeds, we are using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA Industries Inc.’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact:
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271


