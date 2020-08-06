Surna Announces Largest Contract in its History

Announces $2.8 million Sales Contract in July

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) announced today that it recently signed a sales contract valued at $2.8 million.

The project in Illinois is for a multi-state operator with whom Surna has worked on previous facilities in other states. The facility is approximately 88,000 square feet, of which approximately 66,000 square feet is dedicated to cultivation, drying and processing areas. Surna is under contract to provide a full suite of climate control products and technologies for the cultivation and processing spaces (the mechanical engineering design was done by Surna through a previous contract), supply of major mechanical equipment, SentryIQ™ environmental controls, and system start-up. While Surna can and does provide MEP design and equipment for a wide range of climate control approaches, in this case the priorities of reducing electrical infrastructure requirements and reducing roof loading, along with the desire for precise control of the facility’s environment, resulted in the selection of a 4-pipe hydronic system. The design has integrated dehumidification, in which Surna is providing its proprietary line of multi-function fan coils, destratification fans, dehumidifiers and heat recovery chillers.

Tony McDonald, CEO commented: “The team at Surna has worked diligently to secure the largest single contract in the Company’s history. Now our operations and controls departments will be hard at work ensuring the delivery of a precisely controlled environment and on-time delivery of equipment to meet our customer’s requirements.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial, state- and provincial-regulated cannabis growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

