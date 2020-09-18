Surjewala hits out at Centre over job losses

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Central government over job losses in the country.

"In four months, 66 lakhs jobs were lost, these are engineers, doctors, teachers, and accountants. Total 14 crore jobs are lost," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) citing a media report.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. "Apart from this, 1.75 crore small industries are on the verge of lockdown. because, If Modi is there, it is possible."

Earlier on Wednesday, Surjewala questioned the Central government, saying people are losing jobs but what the government is doing.

"People do not have money in their pocket. Everyday jobs are lost and on top of that inflation is hurting people, where is and what is the Modi government doing?," he said on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi), citing a media report.

Surjewala further wrote, "It is true that both Modi and inflation are harmful." (ANI)

