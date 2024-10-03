Surging Seattle Sounders blank Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in Cascadia clash

VANCOUVER — Albert Rusnak had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Sounders posted a dominant 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris contributed a pair of helpers and Georgi Minoungou also found the back of the net for the Sounders (15-9-8).

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei stopped three shots to post his 13th clean sheet of the season.

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for the Whitecaps (13-10-8) who were down to 10 men in the 88th minute after striker Fafa Picault was sent off for a red card.

The surging Sounders are now undefeated in their last five Major League Soccer games (4-0-1).

Both sides have clinched playoff spots, with Seattle sitting third in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and Vancouver six points behind in seventh.

A corner in the 14th minute gave Seattle the lead.

Albert Rusnak swung a ball into the six-yard box where Jordan Morris headed it down toward the goal. Stationed at the back post, an unmarked Minoungou deflected the ball in for his second goal this season.

Vancouver had a prime chance at an equalizer in the 19th minute when striker Brian White dished to midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who unleashed a right-footed shot that Frei dove to tip away. Whitecaps forward Fafa Picault picked up the rebound at the side of the net, only to see his point-blank shot blocked by Alex Rodan.

Six minutes later, Sam Adekugbe came tantalizingly close to scoring for the 'Caps. Instead, his left-footed shot from the centre of the box bounced in front of Frei, then up and over the crossbar.

The Sounders dominated 61.5 per cent of possession across the first half, outshooting the Whitecaps 7-5, though each side had a single shot on target.

The visitors continued to press in the second half.

Takaoka kept Vancouver's deficit to a single goal in the 61st minute with a diving save on Roldan blasting a long shot on net.

The Japanese 'keeper was tested again four minutes later when Berhalter and 'Caps defender Veselinovic took out Rathrock in the penalty area. Referee Chris Penso immediately signalled for a penalty kick.

Rusnak stepped up to the spot and sent a low, rolling shot just past Takaoka's outstretched hand to give the Sounders a 2-0 cushion in the 65th minute. The goal was his 10th of the season.

Rathrock added to the damage in the 67th when he collected a pass from Rusnak, sliced through the Whitecaps' defence and fired the ball in past Takaoka. His sixth goal of the campaign put Seattle up 3-0.

Vancouver went down a man in the 88th minute when Picault was shown the yellow card — his second of the game — after a bad tackle on Rusnak at midfield.

NOTES: Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld was sidelined with a knee injury for a second straight game. Veselinovic wore the captain's armband. … Seattle and Vancouver split their three-game season series 1-1-1. … An announced crowd of 17,362 attended the game at BC Place.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Hosts Minnesota United FC at BC Place on Saturday.

Seattle: Visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press