Surging No. 8 Texas Tech roars into road game vs. Texas

Texas will be without two of the guards that began the season in its starting lineup when it faces No. 8 Texas Tech on Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas,

With junior guard Kerwin Roach II out with an injured left hand and sophomore guard Andrew Jones at home in Irving getting treated for leukemia, the Longhorns will have to rely on their surprisingly productive bench and some freshmen to help them stay afloat in the stacked Big 12 Conference race.

Texas (11-6, 2-3 in Big 12 play) started four true freshmen -- guards Matt Coleman and Jase Febres along with forwards Mohamed Bamba and Jericho Sims -- during its Jan. 10 home win against No. 16 TCU. The Longhorns used a seven-man rotation in Saturday's 65-64 loss at Oklahoma State.

Junior guard Eric Davis Jr. has stepped into the breech for the Longhorns, averaging 20.0 points per game while hitting 15-of-25 (.600) field goals, including 8-of-14 (.571) 3-pointers, in 37.0 minutes per game over the past two contests. He led Texas with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 threes) in 33 minutes on Saturday in the Longhorns' loss at Oklahoma State.

"Eric's a feel-good guy," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "If it was up to me to orchestrate things, he'd go in and hit a quick three, he'd get a layup, make a couple of free throws. Then, you could count on him to play really, really well."

Bamba rules the paint for Texas and registered his seventh double-double of the year with his 11-point, 10-rebound effort at Oklahoma State on Saturday. He enters Wednesday's contest leading the Big 12 in both rebounding (10.4 rpg) and blocked shots (4.44 bpg) and ranks second nationally (thru games of Jan. 15) in blocks per game.

While the Longhorns are trying to piece together wins, Texas Tech is surging, heading to Austin with a full head of steam produced by a 72-71 win over No. 2 West Virginia at home on Saturday. Earlier in the season, the Red Raiders won decisively at Kansas; their only loss in league play is to now-No. 4 Oklahoma on the road.