Surging Huntington Beach improves to 8-0 in Sunset Surf League

The baseball season didn't start well for Huntington Beach, which suffered a surprising collapse more than a month ago in an 11-7 loss to Bishop Alemany.

It's a different Huntington Beach team in April. The Oilers improved to 8-0 in the Surf League on Wednesday while hitting four home runs in a 10-2 win over Fountain Valley.

Nicholas Dumesnil, Ralph Velazquez, Brian Trujillo and Bradley Navarro each hit a home run for Huntington Beach (15-6). Ben Jacobs struck out four in 2 1/3 innings.

Hart 6, West Ranch 1: The Indians remained unbeaten in the Foothill League with a 7-0 record. Matt Quintanar and Ryan Egan each had two hits. Chris Downs struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Ethan Rhodes got the save.

El Camino Real 6, Grossmont 3: In San Diego, Oscar Lopez threw a complete game and Edward Madera and Brady Heron each had two hits for El Camino Real.

Sylmar 1, Taft 0: Frank Garcia struck out 10 and Anthony Castaneda had three hits for Sylmar.

St. John Bosco 3, Tesoro 1: Dylan Lina had two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Proost threw four shutout innings to lead the Braves.

Corona 8, King 0: Ely Ruiz threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. Jared Saldana had two hits and three RBIs.

Norco 11, Corona Centennial 0: Anthony Conner threw the shutout to help the Cougars open a three-game lead in the Big VIII League. Justin Mondini hit two home runs.

Calabasas 5, Newbury Park 0: Peter Lynch threw six scoreless innings for the first-place Coyotes in a Marmonte League game. Matthew Witkow had two hits.

Oaks Christian 2, Agoura 1: Jaden Onaca threw a complete game for the Lions.

Thousand Oaks 7, Westlake 3: Vinny Neilson hit a grand slam for Thousand Oaks.

Mission Viejo 7, El Toro 2: Thomas Fleming and Tyler Holland hit home runs for the Diablos.

Villa Park 5, El Dorado 0: Brandon Luu threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts for Villa Park.

Beckman 7, Portola 1: Zach Ireland struck out 10 and allowed three hits for Beckman.

Palo Verde 7, Birmingham 5: The Patriots were limited to four hits in Las Vegas.

Softball

Norco 19, Roosevelt 5: Myra Perez hit a three-run home run, her 14th of the season, and Abby Dayton had a two-run home run to lead Norco.

Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 2: Brianne Weiss had eight strikeouts for the Lancers. Kai Minor contributed three hits, including two triples.

JSerra 10, San Juan Hills 2: Hollie Farmer went three for four with three RBIs for JSerra. Two of her hits were home runs. Eva Hurtado had nine strikeouts.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.