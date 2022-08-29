Surging Global Electronics Industry to Set Stage for Silica Slurry Market Growth, States Fact.MR

·7 min read
With Rising Use of Silica Slurry in Electronic Components, the Worldwide Silica Slurry Market Is Anticipated To Grow Significantly During the Projected Period

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global silica slurry market is estimated at US$ 303.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable use of Fumed silica slurry in several electronic components.

Escalating use of smartphones and tablets across the world has created the need for high-quality chips and microchips. This factor is directly proportional to the growth of the silica slurry market as it is a major component in the fabrication of chips and microchips. Apart from this, its use in the manufacturing of electronic circuits, diodes, and transistors has spurred its demand in electronics industry.

Manufacturers of electronic devices are also trying to provide innovative and quality products by doing thickness arrangement in small gadgets and converting them into micro or compact devices. This change is likely to expand the sales of silica slurry across regions.

Hence, owing to technological developments in semiconductor devices, demand for sustainable and economically-driven slurries is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Why is Demand for Silica Slurry Rising Rapidly across Regions?

“Emerging Technologies for Electronic Devices Paving Way for High Market Growth”

The semiconductor business has been developing rapidly in the previous few decades; among these, scaling down / miniaturization in semiconductor innovation has made a huge commitment to the outcome of current hardware in various fields. Various producers participate in the improvement of driving cutting-edge innovations that can be used in the semiconductor fabricating cycle to upgrade the exhibition of semiconductors and electronic gadgets.

Man-made consciousness is reshaping the semiconductor business by affecting the semiconductor fabricating cycle and chip plans. Along with this, IoT in sensors, software, and many others are used in every core industry, which is increasing the demand for semiconductors. The rise in advanced technology for the production of semiconductors and many other chips is driving target market growth.

Key Segments Covered in the Silica Slurry Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Colloidal Silica Slurry Market

    • Fumed Silica Slurry Market

  • By Application :

    • Silicon Wafer Manufacturing

    • Medical Implant Polishing

    • Electronics component manufacturing

    • Metals and electronic substrate polishing

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia and Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Market Development

  • In September 2018, Pureon introduced ‘ULTRA-SOL® 558' colloidal silica slurry. This is a new polishing silica slurry formulated using different techniques that provide higher removal rates in silicon polishing processes than standard silica slurries can achieve. It has features such as adjusting the level of use solids content to get the desired process results.

On similar lines, market players are looking at optimizing the properties of silica slurry = to have an upper hand against aluminium oxide and cerium oxide slurry suppliers.

Colloidal silica slurry is polished over medical implants such as cardiac pacemakers, valves, and drug delivery systems. The main function of silica slurry is to improve the accuracy and safety of these medical implants. Silica slurry has antibacterial properties that make it ideal for medical uses. The development of artificial intelligence (AI), enormous information, and cloud computing isn't just making new development roads for chip manufacturers, but additionally giving chances to improve their performance.

Key players in the Silica Slurry Market

  • Nanoshel LLC

  • Elkem

  • Air Products Inc.

  • Cabot Corporation

  • Fujimi Corporation

  • DuPont

  • W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

  • CMC Materials

  • Nissan Chemical America Corporation

Key Takeaways from Silica Slurry Market Study

  • The global silica slurry market is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 475.6 million by 2032.

  • The market progressed at 2.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

  • Under product type, fumed silica slurry dominates the market with 58.4% share.

  • East Asia dominated the global market with 44.6% share in 2021.

  • North America are likely to represent 20.9% share of the global market in 2022.

  • Based on region, demand for silica slurry is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, in East Asia and North America.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain-

Potash Fertilizers Market- The global potash fertilizers market is valued at US$ 28.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 48.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Structural Adhesives Market- Worldwide consumption of structural adhesives is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global structural adhesives market stands at a value of US$ 14.74 billion in 2022 and is estimated to bring in revenue of US$ 28.2 billion by the end of 2032.

TMCP Steel Market- Global demand for TMCP steel enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.1% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 127.8 billion. Consumption of TMCP steel in shipbuilding accounted for 25.5% market share, equating to US$ 32.6 billion at the end of 2021.

Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market- Global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is set to witness a CAGR of 9.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 498.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 203 million in 2022.

Bio-Based Coolants Market- The global bio-based coolants market is currently valued at US$ 1.16 billion and is predicted to increase in size at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2032.

Molded Plastics Market- The global molded plastics market has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market- The global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market was valued at US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021, and is projected to be valued at US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 3.6% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Pure Monomer Resins Market- The global pure monomer resins market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.26 billion in 2022 and increase at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 2.22 billion by the end of 2032. Pure monomer resins (PMR) are considered robust adhesives for bonding materials that are exposed to high temperatures.

Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market- The global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.7% over the 2022-2032 forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 3.6 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.71 billion in 2022.

Clay Absorbers Market- The global clay absorbers market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 4.03 billion and is expected to reach US$ 6.12 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide demand for clay absorbers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

