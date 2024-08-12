Surging Elks dump Lions 33-16 for second straight win

EDMONTON — Boris Bede kicked three field goals as the Edmonton Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16 on Sunday.

The Elks are now 2-7. It was their first win at home this season, and just the third in their last 31 games stretching back to Oct. 26, 2019.

The Lions are heading in the opposite direction, losing their third game in a row to drop to 5-4.

The Lions were quick off the mark, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. In for Vernon Adams Jr., who suffered a knee injury last week against Winnipeg, quarterback Jake Dolegala marched the team downfield before David Mackie pounded the ball in from the one.

Edmonton responded with a single off a missed 38-yard field goal attempt by Bede.

B.C. got a 43-yard field goal from Sean Whyte on its second possession.

Running back Javon Leake picked up where he left off last week for the Elks early in the second quarter, scoring a 12-yard rushing TD.

Elks QB Tre Ford put together another strong drive to put Edmonton in front 15-10, capped off by a one-yard plunge by backup Dakota Prukop. They added another single on the ensuing kickoff.

Edmonton closed out the first half with a 51-yard field goal by Bede.

Whyte kicked his 44th consecutive field goal early in the third, a 43-yarder.

Ford took a hard hit late in the second and was replaced for the remainder of the game at pivot by McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who had a good drive going before being picked off in the end zone by Ciante Evans.

Dolegala marched the Lions all the way down to the Edmonton red zone, but they were forced to settle for an 18-yard field goal from Whyte to remain three points back.

The Elks started the fourth quarter with a 34-yard field goal from Bede.

Edmonton added to its lead with 6:37 remaining as Bethel-Thompson dumped it off to Justin Rankin for a 17-yard touchdown. The two-point convert pass to Dillon Mitchell was successful.

Bede booted his third field goal of the night from 30 yards out to give Edmonton an added cushion.

NOTES

It was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Lions won the first clash 24-21 in Vancouver in Week 4 on a last-second field goal. … Not only did Elks running back Leake have the game of his life with three touchdowns in Edmonton’s first win of the season last week, a 42-31 victory in Saskatchewan, he rushed for 169 yards. That is just three fewer yards than in all 32 previous games in his CFL career combined. … In last week’s 25-0 loss to Winnipeg, the Lions only recorded four first downs, the fewest in franchise history. … The Lions welcomed a few key players back to the lineup, including linebacker Manny Rugamba who missed the last two weeks due to a knee injury, receiver Jevon Cottoy, who missed three games with a rib injury, and linebacker Tibo Debaillie, who was out the same amount of time with a chest injury. … It was the Elks’ last game at Commonwealth Stadium until Sept. 7, but the building will be busy in the meantime, with concerts by Metallica and Pink in August.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-6) on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Elks: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-7) on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press