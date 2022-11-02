Surgical Table Market to hit USD 1.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Surgical table industry is anticipated to register 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to rising number of surgeries due to changing lifestyle.

The surgical table market value is projected to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

An increasing number of geriatric patients suffering from chronic conditions will drive the need for surgical tables across the healthcare sector. The elderly population has low immunity levels with insufficient disease resistance ability. This increases the risk of contracting a wide range of health disorders. The rising prevalence of age-related health conditions such as diabetes, dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and osteoarthritis would accelerate hospitalization rates, thus influencing the surgical table industry outlook.

Surgical table market from the pediatric surgical tables segment will reach over USD 95 million by 2030. Rising incidences of diseases such as leukemia, anemia, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and diphtheria in the younger population will accelerate the need for advanced pediatric care. The need to provide enhanced care for young patients will boost the deployment of pediatric surgical tables at children’s hospitals.

Surgical table market from the powered device segment is anticipated to exhibit over 3.5% CAGR from 2022-2030.



Surgical table market from the powered device segment is anticipated to exhibit over 3.5% CAGR from 2022-2030. These surgical tables are powered using electricity or hydraulic energy. Automation of healthcare technologies has enabled the development of advanced electric operation tables. Furthermore, advancements in the hybrid operating room (OR) used in vascular, cardiac, and neurological applications will boost the deployment of powered surgical tables.

Metal segment was more than USD 995 million in 2021. Increasing demand for metal-based surgery tables can be attributed to the accessibility and affordability of these instruments. Metal is a relatively more cost-effective raw material as compared to composite materials. Stainless steel is one of the most used metals in Pegboards inside surgical table accessory cabinets. It offers corrosion resistance, strength, and flexibility, and enables easy disinfection.

North America surgical table market accounted for more than 35% share of the overall business in 2021. Rising incidences of morbid and co-morbid conditions in countries such as the U.S. and Canada have increased the burden on healthcare providers across the region. North America is expected to become a hotspot for business expansion due to increasing expenditure to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. Heavy investments in the advancement of diagnostic and treatment capabilities, surgical procedures, and overall healthcare service will complement the industry outlook.

The competitive landscape of surgical table market is inclusive of companies such as Steris PLC, Getinge AG, Stryker Corporation, Mizuho, Stille, Skytron, AMTAI Medical Equipment, Hill-Rom Holdings (Trumpf Medical), Schaerer Medical, and Narang Medical Limited. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand customer reach and product portfolio.

