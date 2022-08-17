Surgical Scissors Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 501 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per the surgical scissors market analysis report published by FMI, the North America region holds the highest share of nearly 33.6% of the global market. North America is expected to continue to lead the global market due to the high density of medical centres or healthcare infrastructure. Similarly, Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market for surgical scissors

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical scissors market is projected to reach a value of US$ 501 Mn by the end of 2032, with sales growing at a slow rate of CAGR 2.9% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Surgical scissors market is predicted to reach an estimated US$ 367.3 Mn in 2022. These scissors make for easy sterilization and can endure intense heat and radiation which bodes well for future market prospects of surgical scissors.

Surgical scissors are used in different surgical procedures and is used for precise cuts and incisions. The market for surgical scissors is witnessing steady growth due to an increasing number of people opting for surgical procedures. Rising incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases like cancer and obesity also contribute to target market expansion. Besides, heightened road and traffic accidents, consequent hospitalization fuel the market.

An upsurge in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures also propels the market growth. Advances in minimally invasive surgical techniques and sophisticated surgical methods are rising in popularity. Manufacturers are producing scissors with eye rings utilizing computer-aided modeling. This, too, aids market expansion. Additionally, emergence of enhanced surgical scissors with greater strength and adaptability also improve market possibilities.

Besides, demand for cost effective and robust surgical instruments, growing geriatric population who are in need of various surgical procedures are some other factors that positively influence the surgical scissors market. However, fear of infection due to contaminated scissor may impede market growth.

“Increasing surgical procedures coupled with introduction of enhanced surgical equipment will likely supplement market growth of surgical scissors over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5561

Key Takeaways:

  • Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and introduction of improved surgical scissors to boost market possibilities.

  • Fear of contamination might impede market growth.

  • Reusable surgical scissors is one of the best performing market segments.

  • North America accounts for about 33.6% of the global market.

  • Asia Pacific region holds 29.7% of the overall market.

Competitive Landscape 

KLS Martin LP, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Scanlan International, Lamidey Noury Medical, DTR Medical Ltd, Purple Surgical International Ltd, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation among others are some of the major players in the surgical scissors market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Existence of both well-known established players and start-ups make up for a highly competitive market. These market players are focusing on upgrading their existing products as well as developing new and innovative products thereby expanding their product portfolios. Newer businesses in the market may engage in partnerships and collaborations with regional players to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Surgical Scissors Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global surgical scissors market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on material type (steel, ceramic, tungsten, titanium, others), product type (reusable surgical scissors, disposable surgical scissors), end-users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, home care settings, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, North America surgical scissors market is expected to account for about 33.6% of the global market. Presence of a great number of medical centers and enhanced healthcare infrastructure is supplementing the growth of the regional market. A major force of growth is the U.S. market as this market records a rise in the demand of the target product in many states across the country. The U.S. market is predicted to present lucrative opportunities to established market players over the assessment period.

The surgical scissors market in the Asia Pacific region holds 29.7% of the overall market. This growth can be attributed to the existence of a large patient pool as well as the rising number of surgical operations. Additionally, favourable government regulations in countries like China and India are expected to make this region the fastest growing market in terms of sales of surgical scissors over the forecast period

As per the latest study by FMI, based on segmentation, reusable surgical scissors are expected to lead the market growth over the assessment period owing to the benefits of being sterilized and reused

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-5561

Key Segments in the Surgical Scissors Market

By Material Type:

  • Steel

  • Ceramic

  • Tungsten

  • Titanium

  • Others

By Product Type:

  • Reusable surgical scissors

  • Disposable surgical scissors

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory surgical centres

  • Clinics

  • Home care settings

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • Europe

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5561

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5561

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

C-Arms Devices Market Size was valued US$ 1.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to be worth US$ 2.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Share is expected to advance at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 18.2%

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Trends is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast year 2022 to 2032 from US$ 22.1 Bn in 2021 to US$ 26.8 Bn in 2025

Cell Regeneration Medicine Market Growth at a CAGR of 14.4% and the global valuation is expected to be US$ 130.8 Bn by the end of 2032

Brain Implants Market Forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 14.4% during 2022 – 2032

Operating Room Equipment Market Overview is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 30.9 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 42 Bn by 2027

Knee Replacement Market Outlook is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 8.27 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 15.7 Bn by 2032

Surgical Navigation System Market Size is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, up from US$ 940 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2030

Heart Block Therapeutics Market Share was estimated to be worth around US$ 3 Bn

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Demand is projected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2031

