Surgical Retractors Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 1,626.3 Million by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surgical Retractors Market finds that the increasing rate of surgical procedures across the globe and the rising industrial advancements are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Surgical Retractors Market during the forecast period. The Global Surgical Retractors Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1,626.3 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 1,179.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Handheld, Self-retaining), by Product (Abdominal Retractor, Finger Retractors, Nerve Retractors, Orthopedic Retractors, Rectal Retractors, Thoracic Retractors, Ribbon Retractors, Other Products), by Application (Neurosurgery, Wound Closure, Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Ob/Gyn), Other Applications), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The global Surgical Retractors Market was valued USD 1,179.5 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1,626.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Surgical Retractors industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

List of Prominent Players in Surgical Retractors Market:

  • Medtronic

  • Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

  • Medical Devices Business Services Inc.

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Applied Medical Resources Corporation

  • Thompson Surgical

  • Innomed Inc.

  • LiNA Medical APS

  • Vivo Surgical Private Limited

  • BVI

  • Cooper Surgical Inc.

  • Stryker

  • Terumo Corporation

  • June Medical Group

  • Mediflex Surgical Products

  • Chamfond Biotech Co. Ltd

  • Applied Medical Technology Inc. (AMT)

  • Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co. Ltd

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Coloplast

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rise in Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market Growth

The ease of access and affordability of surgical care has increased, resulting in a significant increase in the number of surgical procedures executed using the Surgical Retractors Market. Surgical Retractors Market is the clinical tool extensively utilized by specialists in open surgeries, endoscopy, ophthalmology, dermatology, and dentistry. Following the high mount in surgical procedures, the surge in chronic disease cases is growing the demand for special surgical tools, including Surgical Retractors Market. Moreover, the elevating number of medical procedures because of injury, knee, and hip replacements, along with the flood in persistent diseases such as cardiovascular problems, which need an operation, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth. As a result, the high number of surgeries performed worldwide drives the development of the Global Surgical Retractors Market.

Increasing Advancements in Technologies to Stimulate Market Growth

Technological advancements in surgical gadgets are encouraging the expansion of Surgical Retractors Market industry. The interest in new inventive Surgical Retractors Market also propels the market growth. Moreover, the increase in predominance of the way of life difficulties has driven the surge in the surgeries, making wide-ranging level for developing the Surgical Retractors Market. As a result, clinical gadgets and hardware progressions are changing the usable methods over the most current techniques. Therefore, making devices like enlightened, single-use, and laparoscopic retractors is crucial. Besides, the increase in the elderly populace has reinforced the market progress, and the growing interest in restorative and reconstructive medical procedures in developing regions is likely to fuel the market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide, and the Global Surgical Retractors Market is no exception. Governments across the world implemented several measures like strict lockdown to ensure social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. The Surgical Retractors Market suffered as the manufacturing units worldwide were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies, which are the backbone technology providers to the Surgical Retractors Market industry were directly affected due to the epidemic. Furthermore, the rollout for the Surgical Retractors Market industry too is taken into consideration as the aftereffects of the pandemic are gradually coming down since the beginning of 2022.

The situation is seen to improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies resume normal. Vantage Market Research, while performing the analysis study for the Global Surgical Retractors Market has considered the impact of COVID-19 on the Surgical Retractors Market globally and the subsidiaries for the Surgical Retractors Market industry. In addition, the demand and supply chain is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size for the Global Surgical Retractors Market industry for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Surgical Retractors Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominated the Global Surgical Retractors Market

North America is leading the Global Surgical Retractors Market in 2021 and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The region’s development is due to the increase in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidences of several chronic disorders that need a surgical cure. Moreover, this region's large number of surgical procedures is driving the industry expansion. Also, the easy availability of Surgical Retractors Market and the presence of a well-established healthcare organization in North America are expected to propel the market growth in the future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Handheld, Self-retaining), by Product (Abdominal Retractor, Finger Retractors, Nerve Retractors, Orthopedic Retractors, Rectal Retractors, Thoracic Retractors, Ribbon Retractors, Other Products), by Application (Neurosurgery, Wound Closure, Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Ob/Gyn), Other Applications), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Ireland-based Medtronic plc partnered with Surgical Theater to offer the first augmented reality platform for use in real-time in the complex cranial system. This collaboration will facilitate neurosurgeons using AR technology in real-time to improve visualization during complex cranial processes.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Surgical Retractors Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Surgical Retractors Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Handheld

    • Self-Retaining

  • Products

    • Abdominal Retractor

    • Finger Retractor

    • Nerve Retractor

    • Orthopedic Retractor

    • Rectal Retractor

    • Thoracic Retractor

    • Ribbon Retractor

    • Other Products

  • Applications

    • Neurosurgery

    • Wound Closure

    • Reconstructive Surgery

    • Cardiovascular

    • Orthopedic

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology (Ob/Gyn)

    • Other Applications

  • End Users

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Clinics

  • Region

    • North America

    • Asia Pacific

    • Europe

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

