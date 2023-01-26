Surgical Microscopes Market to Receive Excellent Growth of USD 2,332.57 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Insights

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical microscopes market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 915.6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2,332.57 million by 2029

Edinburgh, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Microscopes Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. An international Surgical Microscopes market report presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of the manufacturer, and market shares for the company. The report takes into account the key market dynamics of the sector. This market document is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. This market research report provides the most up-to-date market insight and analysis. Market report assists in validating the information which has been gathered from the primary sources. Thus, the global Surgical Microscopes market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goals.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical microscopes market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 915.6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2,332.57 million by 2029. "Oncology" dominates the application segment of the surgical microscopes market owing to the growing demand for surgical/operating microscopes for microsurgeries of the brain and spine. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

From the name itself, it is clear that Surgical Microscopes are those microscopes that are used for microsurgeries. Surgical microscope provide a larger image and a clearer one of the inaccessible parts of the body during surgeries. Surgical microscopes have high magnifying range which usually ranges from 4X to 40X.

Rising number of ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, dentistry and reconstructive surgeries have carved the way for the growth of surgical microscopes. The features of surgical microscopes is what draws the attention. Surgical microscopes offer optimum lighting, 3D visualization, and magnification of deep surgical fields.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing participation of youngsters in sports and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising internet penetration rate, increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, rise in the elderly and obese population globally and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Recent Development

  • In December 2021, Leica Microsystems and SurgicalOne expanded their partnership to distribute surgical microscopes into Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

  • In September 2021, Nikon Corporation launched ECLIPSE Ci-L plus biological microscope, which eliminates the need for light intensity adjustment after changing magnifications and eliminates the physical strain incurred during extended observations.

The Surgical Microscopes Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Danaher (U.S.)

  • Topcon Corporation (Japan)

  • Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

  • Hagg-Streit Surgical GMBH (MÖLLER-WEDEL GMBH) (Germany)

  • Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.)

  • Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd (China)

  • Arri Medical (Arri Group) (Germany)

  • Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

  • Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Wright Medical Group N.V. (US)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

  • Arthrex Inc. (US)

  • AlloSource (US)

  • Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Smith & Nephew plc (Germany)

  • Zimmer Biomet (US)

  • Össur (Iceland)

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • CONMED Corporation (US)

  • Surgalign (US)

  • AlloSource (US)

  • Stryker (US)

  • Hanger Inc, (US)

  • Otto Bock Healthcare

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Surgical Microscopes Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Surgical Microscopes Industry Research

Type

  • On Casters

  • Wall Mounted

  • Table Top

  • Ceiling Mounted

Price Range

  • Low-Range

  • Mid-Range

  • Premium-Range

Application

  • Neuro and Spine Surgery

  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

  • Ophthalmology

  • Gynecology and Urology

  • Oncology

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery

  • Dentistry

  • Documentation

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Outpatient Facilities

  • Ambulatory Centers

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Rising number of surgeries

A growing number of surgical procedures is directly influencing the demand for medical instruments that offer more precision, and emerging technologies, such as wide-angle illumination, red reflex illumination, and augmented reality (AR) microscopy. This in turn has carved the way for the growth of the market.

  • Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted to develop the medical instruments is also bolstering the market growth rate.

  • Growing investment in healthcare facilities

Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Surgical Microscopes Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the surgical microscopes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the surgical microscopes market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, the strong presence of major players in the market, increases cases of surgical procedures among athletes and the rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, availability of massive untapped markets, large population pool, and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Core Objective of Surgical Microscopes Market:

Every firm in the Surgical Microscopes market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Surgical Microscopes Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Surgical Microscopes Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Surgical Microscopes Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

  • Global Surgical Microscopes top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Surgical Microscopes Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Type

  8. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Price Range

  9. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Application

  10. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By End User

  11. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Region

  12. Global Surgical Microscopes Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

