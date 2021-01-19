Surgeon General: Businesses must take greater role in healthy communities

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams released a report that he says is “unlike any ever before” to address health inequities in the United States, calling upon businesses to become better stakeholders in the health of their communities.

“And it's not to say that government doesn't have a role, or that each and every one of us doesn't have a role, but it really starts with the premise that the U.S. has what we call a health disadvantage,” Adams told Yahoo Finance.

“We pay more for health care than any other nation by far, but yet we have not so great health outcomes. And this actually impacts our business bottom line,” he added.

The issue of health inequities has long been known and been addressed in a patchwork way at local levels, but it became a more mainstream conversation as a result of the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minorities.

“And with unhealthy stakeholders, you look at the fact that we've got record unemployment, we have the highest decline and economic output ever, in 2020. And why did that happen? It happened because of poor health, secondary to COVID, that existed in our communities,” Adams said.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams reacts as ER technician Demetrius Mcalister shows off his arm after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

The report, “Community Health and Economic Prosperity Engaging Businesses as Stewards and Stakeholders—A Report of the Surgeon General,” advises companies to do a better job of engaging with their local communities and understanding their needs. That could be by ensuring more diversity in vendors, collaborating with the local government, investing in other business.

“The increased recognition of interdependence between business and society, and consumers’ growing attention to values each pose threats and opportunities to a business’s reputation, brand, and long-term success. Businesses are looking carefully at these threats and opportunities and increasingly choosing to align business values, policies, investments, and actions with the expectations of consumers and the public,” according to the report.

The protests following the death of George Floyd, as an example, sparked a new level of corporate awareness — with businesses big and small responding to calls to action and to disavow racism and other injustices, showing the power of customer demand on a businesses’ values. The impact was shown once again after the attack on Capitol Hill this month, with businesses and high profile individuals pulling back on political donations.

“This report started well before COVID, even though it's particularly timely, with my own personal observation that health was often pitted against business. And unfortunately, when health gets pitted against business, usually health loses ... And I want people to understand, they're not oppositional, they are one and the same, and healthy communities are more prosperous, but unhealthy communities are less prosperous,” Adams said.

It’s why the push to engage more businesses is important, he said, adding that they have incentive as it affects their bottom lines.

“U.S. businesses paid more than 20% of U.S. health care costs,” Adams said. “Businesses cannot prosper for long when they exist in an unhealthy community.”

