Surgeon with family trapped in Gaza dismayed no Britons on new Rafah crossing list

A British surgeon with 16 family members trapped in Gaza has expressed disappointment that no UK citizens appear to be on the latest list of foreign passport holders allowed to leave the territory via the Rafah crossing.

Dr Ahmad Abou-Foul has told how his family, which includes a four-month-old baby, are in a “horrific situation”, crammed into a one-room basement as they wait to flee.

The UK Foreign Office has said that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was being opened for “controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave”.

It said it had agreed a list of British nationals who want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities, and added on Wednesday evening that the first UK nationals had been allowed across.

But there appear to be no British nationals on the latest list, published on Thursday, of those eligible to leave, which includes 400 US citizens, and dozens of Europeans. Only two of the 500 or so people on Wednesday’s list were British nationals. Downing Street confirmed to the Press Association that two UK aid workers were among those to make it to Egypt, where Border Force officials are positioned to assist them.

Abou-Foul, a head and neck surgeon who works across the University Hospitals Birmingham trust, said the Foreign Office had not provided any assurances that British nationals would be prioritised soon. It is thought that 200 British or dual nationals are trapped in the Palestinian territory.

“There was another list just published a few hours ago; the majority are Americans, many South Americans and Europeans but still no British nationals included in that list, which is very surprising,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I hope that they come to the British nationals at some point. But the Foreign Office is not providing us with any assurances that they already discussed with the Egyptians and the Egyptians are aware of our presence and that they will prioritise us anytime soon.”

Abou-Foul also spoke of his family’s daily struggles as the conflict entered its fourth week, following Hamas’s brutal attacks in Israel on 7 October in which more than 1,400 people were killed. The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

“It’s a very horrific situation; it’s becoming worse on a day to day basis,” Abou-Foul said. “There’s still a daily struggle to get drinking water and food – especially with very young children, the youngest is four months old – and the ongoing danger to life with lots of bombardments and anything can happen at anytime. So it’s very, very difficult situation.”

The Foreign Office said: “We have agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities. We will be informed in advance when those on the list can use the crossing to ensure we can provide assistance.”