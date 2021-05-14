Surge testing underway in areas of North West where Covid Indian variant identified
Surge testing is underway in areas of the North West of England where a number of coronavirus cases involving the Indian variant are on the rise.
The "variant of concern" has been detected in Bolton, Greater Manchester, as well as in Blackburn, Lancashire, and Sefton in Merseyside, which have all seen rates rise rapidly.
Blackburn with Darwen Council initially said on Thursday that it would be offering vaccines to all over-18s from next week following the increase in cases, but later said that, although additional vaccine clinics are being set up, the jab will only be offered to those eligible under current Government guidance.
The area’s director of public health, Dominic Harrison, said on Twitter that the authority had asked the NHS to "surge vaccinate" but the request was refused.
He tweeted: "At the moment the Indian variant is surging in a small number of £localgov areas.
"These areas have a window of opportunity to control the wider spread across the UK by a mixture of community engagement, surge testing and surge vaccination.
"If the Government stops areas with high Indian Variant cases from ‘surge vaccinating’ target areas (which will contribute to reduced transmission) - it will reduce our local capacity to control spread."
In Bolton, the area with the highest rate of cases, with 553 new infections in the seven days to May 9, mobile testing units have been deployed and door-to-door PCR Covid testing has been offered to 22,000 residents.
A vaccine bus has been set up to boost uptake among those who are eligible and a rapid response team of 100 nurses, public health advisers and environmental health officers has been sent in.
In the affluent Formby area of Sefton, new drive-through and walk-through test centres were set up on Friday, specifically to identify the Indian variant.
Sefton’s director of public health, Margaret, Jones said: "Working with Public Health England, in response to a localised outbreak of infections and cases of the variant first identified in India, we have identified sites for test centres in and around Formby.
"We are encouraging everyone aged over 16 who lives, works or studies in Formby to attend one of these dedicated local test sites, once they are open.
"Anyone who has visited any venue in Formby over the last two weeks is also welcome to be tested at these test sites."
Speaking on Sky News, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said younger people in areas where there is a surge of the variant could be vaccinated sooner.
He said: "The clinicians will look at all of this to see how we can flex the vaccination programme to make it as effective as possible to deal with this surge in this variant, the B1617.2.
"They will make those decisions and we will be ready to implement, whether it’s vaccinating younger cohorts."
Meanwhile, new modelling has suggested that the NHS could be at risk of being overwhelmed if the Indian variant is 30 per cent more transmissible than the Kent strain.
Research for the government’s Sage advisory group by the University of Warwick has suggested that unless the Indian strain is less than 20 per cent more transmissible than the Kent variant there will be a significant risk to the NHS.
Boris Johnson said yesterday the government was “anxious” about the spread of the B.1.617.2 strain.
Speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, the Prime Minister said: “It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it.
“At the moment there is a very wide range of scientific opinion about what could happen.
“We want to make sure we take all the prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do.
“There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out.”
Ministers are poised to order further action to tackle the spread of the variant of concern as new research shows cases have more than doubled in a week.
The India variant is one of four mutated versions of coronavirus dubbed as a “variant of concern" by UK public health bodies, with others first being identified in Kent, South Africa and Brazil.
Additional reporting by PA Media
