These 10 best-selling surge protectors are all on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day — as low as $10

There are few things more frustrating in life than running out of outlets. Whether you live in an apartment or a larger home, it always seems like there are never enough outlets to accommodate your tech gadgets and household electronics.

One of the easiest, safest and most cost-effective ways to add more outlets to your space is investing in a quality power strip that also has surge protection. Luckily, there are actually tons of surge protector deals on Amazon right now during the final hours of October Prime Day.

When shopping for a power strip, in particular, surge protection should be the No. 1 feature you look for since it protects your original outlets from overheating and keeps any potential dangers, like fires, at bay.

Below, we've listed our 10 favorite power strip surge protector deals on Amazon. Keep in mind that some of these deals are limited, so shop quickly while they're still on sale.

If you're looking for the best deal, the Huntkey 6 AC Outlets Surge Protector With 3 USB Charging Ports is a whopping 63% off. Prefer spending under $10? The Mifaso Power Strip With 3 Outlets And 3 USB Ports is on sale for just $9.40!

Choose from options with both AC outlets and USB ports, pivoting AC outlets for easy access, surge protectors with extra-long cables and compact forms and more.

