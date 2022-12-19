Surge in early retirement since pandemic ‘driving drop in economic activity’

Gordon Rayner
London commuters
London commuters

Early retirement since the Covid pandemic has been blamed for a dramatic drop in the number of working age people earning their living.

A House of Lords report says 565,000 fewer people are classed as economically active than at the start of 2020, most of whom have made a “lifestyle choice” not to work.

That has been described as “bleak” news for the economy, with retired workers not only contributing less in taxes but also needing billions more in welfare support, causing a “vicious circle” for the country’s finances.

The report suggests that lockdowns, working from home and the furlough scheme may have contributed to the shift, with workers taking time to “reflect on their careers”.

Meanwhile, campaigners for pension reform have urged the Government to increase lifetime allowances for private pensions, arguing that the current cap on pension savings acts as a disincentive to carry on working once people hit the limit.

Lord Bridges of Headley, who chaired the Lords economic affairs committee that produced the report, told The Telegraph: “A lot of attention has focused on the rise in long-term sickness after Covid, but our inquiry found that early retirement has been the main driver behind the drop in economic activity.

“What we now need to understand is whether this is a blip associated with the pandemic or a long-term trend.

“The Government needs to focus on this as a policy issue when it thinks about how to get growth going again, because we have an ageing population. How do we handle that? How do we improve productivity?”

Annual welfare costs are expected to increase by £8.2 billion in the next five years, at a time when a shortage of workers is holding back growth. Labour shortages have also contributed to inflation, with employers chasing a smaller pool of potential employees.

The Lords report, called Where Have All the Workers Gone?, says there are currently 8,935,000 economically inactive 16 to 64-year-olds in the UK, an increase of almost seven per cent since the start of 2020.

In the same period the number of migrant workers has increased slightly, by 15,000, as EU leavers are replaced by non-EU arrivals, meaning overall shortages cannot be blamed on Brexit or migration policy.

While the number of people claiming long-term sickness has increased, they are typically among those who were already long-term unemployed, meaning they are not contributing to the increase in non-working people.

Instead, the committee identifies early retirement as “the key driver” of the change, being exacerbated by the fact that the population is ageing – meaning more workers are in older age groups and therefore more likely to retire.

Despite the cost of living crisis, the committee’s report says the majority of over-50s who have taken early retirement have no intention of returning to work.

Lockdown is identified as a factor, with people deciding not to return to work after experiencing long periods away from the office.

After hearing from dozens of witnesses during its investigation into workforce shortages, the committee suggested: “The design of the UK furlough scheme may have prompted people to experiment with retirement as a lifestyle… it is possible that people got used to different habits and ways of working during the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted them to reflect on their careers.”

Covid lockdowns
Covid lockdowns

Britain is an outlier internationally because other developed countries have seen a return of workers after the pandemic.

One reason for this, the Lords report suggests, is that there is far more reliance on state pensions in many other countries, meaning early retirement is not an option, but in the UK private pensions and savings make up a far larger proportion of retirement income and allow greater flexibility.

Most early retirees also own their homes outright, whereas in other countries people are more likely to rent, meaning they have higher housing costs in retirement.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is currently carrying out a review into workforce participation, which will help the Government formulate policies aimed at reversing the trend.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, could come under pressure to recommend changes to the pension system that would encourage workers to stay in their jobs longer, such as an increase in the tax-free lifetime allowance, which currently stands at £1,073,100.

Higher earners can easily reach the limit long before state pension age, particularly if they make additional voluntary contributions to their private pension scheme, meaning that for tax reasons there is less incentive for them to carry on working.

The Lords also recommend urgent work by the DWP to assess whether the post-Covid drop in the workforce is a one-off or the start of a trend.

Lord Bridges said: “It is a bleak picture in a bleak midwinter. We have an ageing population, which will need extra money to be spent on health and welfare but is less likely to be working and contributing to the economy. There is potential for a vicious circle here.”

