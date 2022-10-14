Surge in driving fines fuelled by increase in low traffic neighbourhoods

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods intend to reduce through traffic in residential areas (Newham Council)

Almost 7.5 million penalty tickets were issued to drivers in London last year, fuelled by a huge increase in those caught breaking the rules in low traffic neighbourhoods or school streets.

The total number of parking tickets and penalty fines, which cost up to £160, rose by 2.2 million on the previous year — a jump of 41 per cent to 7,472,886.

Of these, the number of “moving traffic” offences — where drivers ignore road signs — soared by 55.4 per cent, from just under 2.1 million in 2020-21 to 3,250,890 in 2021-22, “largely due” to the introduction of LTNs and school streets across the capital.

More than 100 LTNs, which are designed to prevent drivers using residential streets as short cuts, and 500 school streets, which ban non-residents from driving past schools at the start and end of the school day, are in place across the capital.

The schemes have been introduced to improve road safety, reduce pollution and encourage walking and cycling but critics claim they have increased congestion on main roads.

Islington was the borough that issued the largest number of fines for moving traffic offences (226,911), followed by Hackney (205,518) and Lambeth (192,816). These can include “yellow box” offences or making banned turns.

Transport for London issued 329,435, according to the figures from London Councils.

Many councils use ANPR automatic number-plate-reading cameras to enforce LTNs and school streets — with drivers sent a fine in the post.

But traffic adjudicators, who consider appeals from motorists, today warned that many had failed to spot the new restrictions.

They said that because it can take a month for a penalty charge notice to arrive in the post, many drivers ended up receiving multiple tickets.

A report presented to borough transport chiefs on Friday said: “Motorists must remain alert to signs and lines and comply with prohibitions, even when travelling along familiar or local routes.

“This is always the position, whether or not they agree with the restriction; consider it to be unlawful; or do not realise that a CCTV enforcement process is in operation.”

Boroughs are continuing to introduce school streets, with new schemes under consultation or introduced this week by Waltham Forest, Wandsworth and Richmond.

Some LTNs that were introduced under emergency covid rules are being reviewed. In boroughs such as Tower Hamlets, residents are fighting to retain traffic-calming measures.

Latesr figures reveal that 3,879,990 parking tickets were issued across the capital in 2021/22, plus 336,917 to drivers who parked in bus lanes.

Money generated from traffic offences is reinvested by TfL and the boroughs in transport schemes and helps to pay for the Freedom Pass, which gives pensioners free travel.

The increase in fines was partly a consequence of drivers getting back behind the wheel as the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

But the total number for 2021/22 was 21.4 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

There was also a 39 per cent increase in the number of motorists appealing against fines, normally after failing to convince the council to scrap the ticket.

A total of 45,709 appeals were submitted, including 23,692 relating to moving traffic offences – with Newham (2,924), Lambeth (2,312) and Ealing (1,457) being the most appealed against boroughs.

Anthony Chan, the interim chief adjudicator, said the number of appeals “reflects the increase in traffic movements as covid restrictions were gradually lifted as well as the increase of low traffic neighbourhood and safer school street schemes”.

About 43 per cent of all appeals were granted – a “historic low”, but including many cases where the council does not contest the appeal.

For moving traffic offence appeals, the percentage granted fell to 38 per cent.

London Councils said: “This indicates that in the main, authorities implementing new restrictions have done so correctly, ensuring that signs are in place and utilising CCTV and ANPR in the manner intended to capture contraventions.”