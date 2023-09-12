Surge at 52-Week High on News

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (V.NILI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Tuesday. Surge announced that the first certified analytical results for the 2023 summer drilling program at their Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) returned multiple zones of high values ranging from 1,000 ppm to 8070 ppm lithium, the highest grades for exploration to date on the NNLP.

Cameco Corporation (T.CCO) hit a new 52-week high of $51.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T.CEU) hit a new 52-week high of $4.01 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

E3 Lithium Ltd. (V.ETL) hit a new 52-week high of $5.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T.KEL) hit a new 52-week high of $7.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Mawson Gold Limited (T.MAW) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

MDA Ltd. (T.MDA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (T.NDM) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (T.NXE) hit a new 52-week high of $7.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

RB Global Inc. (T.RBA) hit a new 52-week high of $90.02 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Vinergy Capital (C.VIN) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (V.VSR) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.