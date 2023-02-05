Surfside man is suspected of robbing bakery, breaking into cars, stealing a vehicle

A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly robbed a Surfside Beach bakery, attempted to burglarize another business and break into vehicles, according to police.

William Raynor, 51, has been accused of breaking into Benjamin Bakey’s on 3rd Avenue South and stealing the donation box on Dec. 15, a Surfside Beach Police Department news release states.

Raynor was arrested Feb. 1 after someone filed a complaint about a person checking door handles on cars. Police then found Raynor after canvassing the area, according to the release.

He has been charged with:

Disorderly conduct

Loitering

Breaking into motor vehicles or tanks (5 charges)

Grand larceny $10,000 or more

Malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000

Burglary (2 charges)

Malicious injury to personal property value $2,000 or less (2 charges)

Petit or simple larceny under $2,000

Raynor was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Feb. 1 and is still there, according to online booking records.