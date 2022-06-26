Surfside Condo Collapse: Survivors, Loved Ones of Victims and More Speak Out 1 Year Later

Jen Juneau
·4 min read
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: People look at a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The pictures were placed on the fence as loved ones try to find them. Over one hundred people are being reported missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: People look at a memorial that has pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. The pictures were placed on the fence as loved ones try to find them. Over one hundred people are being reported missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle/Getty Surfside condo collapse memorial

Several of those whose lives changed forever after the 2021 condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, are speaking out about their experience one year later.

The tragedy unfolded on June 24 of last year, when 98 people died as a result of the collapse at Champlain Towers South.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Friday's anniversary, Angela Gonzalez and her daughter Deven — who survived the tragedy but lost their husband/father Edgar Gonzalez — described the empty feeling their loved one's death has left behind.

"On days when we're doing fine, I'll forget that my dad's passed away. Or I'll think that he's working long hours, and he's going to come home. But he doesn't," said Deven, 17. "Then you feel guilty, like you're doing good without him. If you don't miss him, it's terrible. But if you miss him, it's terrible, too."

Angela, 45, added that despite what people see as "resiliency" in her and her daughter, that doesn't mean it's "easy" to move forward without Edgar. "It's not. It's so much easier to not come out of our bedroom. But we choose to face this every day," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Angela Gonzalez, right, holds hands with her daughter Deven, as both sit in wheelchairs due to their injuries during the funeral service for their late husband and father Edgar Gonzalez, 44, who was killed last month in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Christ Fellowship church in Palmetto Bay, Fla. Angela and Deven were injured but survived the collapse, falling multiple stories.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Angela Gonzalez, right, holds hands with her daughter Deven, as both sit in wheelchairs due to their injuries during the funeral service for their late husband and father Edgar Gonzalez, 44, who was killed last month in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Christ Fellowship church in Palmetto Bay, Fla. Angela and Deven were injured but survived the collapse, falling multiple stories.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Angela Gonzalez and daughter Deven

RELATED: Nearly $1 Billion Settlement Reached for Surfside Condo Collapse Victims Weeks Before Anniversary of Tragedy

Capt. Eddy Alarcón told the Times that his "only regret" about his involvement in the search-and-rescue mission "is not having found a live person."

"I had all the training. But nobody's had this kind of experience except for the guys that went to 9/11. I dream about it. I can picture the faces. The things that we witnessed," said Alarcón, 52, who arrived onsite one day after the collapse and stayed for three weeks.

"Everybody was so physically and mentally exhausted. I came back with pains in places I didn't know existed," added Alarcón, who hadn't been involved in a search-and-rescue deployment for more than 25 years before the condo collapse.

Today, he makes sure to not "bottle anything up," and calls being able to talk to his family his "therapy." He also heads recruit training for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, noting that he "couldn't deal with operations ... for the first couple of months after the incident."

But still, "I'd do it again. It would probably hurt me just as bad. But that's what we do," Alarcón said.

RELATED VIDEO: First Lady Jill Biden Attends Surfside Memorial Marking 1 Year Since Condo Collapse: "We Stand By You"

Along with son Martin Langesfeld, Pablo Langesfeld has been lobbying for condominium reforms in Florida, and told the Times that despite the recent settlement for survivors and victims' families, they will not "stop pushing for answers" as to what happened and why.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable," said Pablo, 56, whose daughter Nicky Langesfeld and her husband, Luis Sadovnic, died in the collapse.

"Everywhere I go, I have a ghost in my head. Me and my wife, we cry every day. I didn't get to say goodbye," he added.

For Martin, 24, he "never thought [he] would miss" the "sibling fights" between himself and his sister until she was gone.

"No family member, after such a catastrophe, should need to beg and push their state leaders to make a difference," he also said.

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Search and Rescue personnel Maggie Castro (L) hugs Pablo Langesfeld as they visit the memorial to the victims in the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building as the search and rescue efforts are reported be transitioning to a recovery operation on July 07, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Mr. Langesfeld daughter Nicole Langesfeld is one of the missing in the collapse of the building. Officials say the death toll climbed to 46, with 94 still unaccounted for. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Search and Rescue personnel Maggie Castro (L) hugs Pablo Langesfeld as they visit the memorial to the victims in the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building as the search and rescue efforts are reported be transitioning to a recovery operation on July 07, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Mr. Langesfeld daughter Nicole Langesfeld is one of the missing in the collapse of the building. Officials say the death toll climbed to 46, with 94 still unaccounted for. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle/Getty Pablo Langesfeld (R)

RELATED: Final Victim Recovered from Florida Condo Collapse Debris, Bringing Surfside Death Toll to 98

The families of victims and survivors of the collapse are set to receive a nearly $1 billion settlement, attorneys Harley Tropin and Javier Lopez confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE last month.

"We are pleased to announce that the plaintiffs steering committee, together with the receiver, was able to recover in excess of $997 million," they said.

Tropin announced the tentative settlement during a court hearing on May 11, according to CNN. It was approved by Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman this past Thursday — one day before the tragedy's anniversary, CBS News reports.

"It will never be enough to compensate them for the tragic loss. This settlement is the best we can do. It's a remarkable result. It is extraordinary," said Hanzman, per CBS News.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Europe's 10 best holiday homes to rent this summer

    Travel rental community Vrbo has revealed the top 10 holiday homes in Europe — and they include an off-grid chalet in the mountains.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.