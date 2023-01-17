Surfside candidate who lost election bid is now in jail on murder charges in Broward

Grethel Aguila
·1 min read

A political hopeful who ran in Surfside’s 2022 election is now behind bars in Broward.

Shannon Gallagher, 52, was arrested in Chicago after being indicted for a March 21 killing, according to court records. She was transported to Florida and booked into a Broward jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Gallagher, a California licensed attorney in good standing, ran for a seat on the Surfside town commission. The election, which she lost, was held days before the alleged killing occurred.

An political ad from Shannon Gallagher’s 2022 bid for a Surfside commission seat.
While Gallagher is being held without bond, her lawyer Robert B. Resnick is arguing that she is entitled to pretrial release.

The court, Resnick said, needs to find that “the proof of guilt is evident or the presumption great,” according to court records. He also said that Gallagher, a Florida property owner and “part resident,” wasn’t a fugitive at the time of her arrest, has no criminal record, and isn’t a flight risk.

Details on the killing of which Gallagher is accused are sparse. Judge N. Hunter Davis sealed the indictment on Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

According to NBC 6, Gallagher’s uncle died the same day of the alleged killing at 74. He signed a new last will and testament four days before his death.

In the will, he left everything to Gallagher, according to NBC 6. It also barred his daughter, two sons, grandson and ex-wife from inheriting anything.

Court records show someone with Gallagher’s name filed a purported will for Thomas Arthur Burke, 74, on April 4. The will is dated back to March 18, and Burke died on March 21, according to records.

As of Tuesday, Gallagher is being held at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.

