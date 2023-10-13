This Surfside Beach, SC restaurant is adding a new waterfront location in Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet is getting a new restaurant at a historic site.

Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach, SC, announced they were opening a new restaurant in Murrells Inlet via Facebook at 3797 US Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

“Through this endeavor, we will remain community-driven, support charitable causes, local musicians, local artists, local purveyors, gamecockin, daydrinkin, karaokin and good timin,” the Facebook post read. “Most importantly, we will remain the social epicenter of Surfside and strive to become the same in Murrells Inlet.”

Neal’s Creekhouse is the name of the new location, and Neal and Pam’s owner, Zach Baker, said the eatery would open in late 2023 or early 2024.

“We just kind of been eyeing something in Murrells Inlet for a long time,” Baker said. “A lot of our customers live down in Pawleys and Murrells Inlet, and it’s just a little more accessible for them.”

The new eatery plans on having breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week and will be able to seat around 200, Baker said. He added that the restaurant will have the same menu as Neal and Pam’s, such as burgers and other items.

Neal’s Creekhouse’s new waterfront building is the previous home of American Steak & Oyster Bar, as well as another well-known, now-closed Murrells Inlet restaurant.

Flo’s Place was a New Orleans-themed eatery that served gumbo, crawfish and other bayou staples for about 40 years before closing in 2019.

“It’s not often that something on the water in Murrells Inlet comes available,” Baker added. “When we found out about it, we jumped at the chance.”