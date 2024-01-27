Surfing flounder ‘hangs fin’ to the hit tune ‘Wipe Out’

An East Coast photographer has shared footage showing a flounder masterfully riding a wave to the tune of surf music.

Mark Smith Photography described the scene via social media:

“Flounder spend the majority of their lives on the bottom of the ocean but every once in a while they come to the top to catch a wave and hang fin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

The accompanying music is the hit version of “Wipe Out” by the Surfaris.

In 2021, rare footage showing sea lions riding massive waves off California was matched to the same tune. That clip is posted below.

Story originally appeared on For The Win