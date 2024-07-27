Surfers take fifth place in European championship

Three young surfers from Cornwall have helped give Team England a fifth place in the European Junior Surfing Championship.

Lukas Skinner, from Perranporth, scored a second place in a closely contested competition in Portugal, while Lola Bleakley, from Sennen, and Arthur Randell, from Truro, secured third and fourth places in their categories.

Surfing England said the result was a "testament to the dedication, skill, and teamwork displayed by our young surfers, and highlights the increasingly competitive nature of European junior surfing".

"The outstanding performances of Skinner, Bleakley, and Randell against tough European competition reinforce our confidence that our athletes will be strong contenders for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," it said.

