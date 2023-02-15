Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the surface-active agents market are BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2023"


The global surface active agents market will grow from $28.85 billion in 2022 to $30.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The surface active agents market is expected to grow from $37.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The surface-active agents market consists of the sales of emulsifiers, dispersing and wetting agents, and various antiseptics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The surface-active agents are substances with the ability to adsorb to solid surfaces and fluid interfaces and act as multifunctional ingredients. Surface-active agents are used in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the surface-active agents market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the surface-active agents market.

The regions covered in the surface-active agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of surface-active agents are non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, and cationic surfactants.A cationic surfactant is a form of surfactant with a positive charge on its hydrophilic end.

The substrates are synthetic and bio-based. The various applications involved are household detergent, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, textiles, plastics, paint and coating, adhesives, and other applications.

An increase in demand for surface-active agents from various end-user industries is driving the market.Surfactants in the food industry are used as emulsifiers, which are important for the formation and stabilization of the food structure.

Moreover, there is a growing awareness of healthy food, which requires bio-surfactants with high biodegradability and lower toxicity.According to a research study on biosurfactants, production, and application prospects in the food industry in 2020, among biosurfactant-producing microorganisms, some yeasts present no risks of toxicity or pathogenicity, making them ideal for use in food formulations.

Moreover, globally, 50% of food surfactants produced are used in bakery products, indicating the number of surface-active agents required. The rising demand from end-users drives the surface-active agents market.

Strict regulations imposed by government agencies are hindering the market’s growth.Surfactants cause environmental and health issues, which compels regulatory bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) to monitor the manufacturing units of surfactants to keep the toxicity levels as permissible.

For instance, as per the US Food & Drug Administration, CFR—Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, the use of surfactants should not exceed 10 parts per million in the production of sodium chloride. An emulsifier should not exceed 0.1% of the finished frozen dessert for human consumption. Therefore, stringent policies on surfactants used in food industries hamper the growth of the market.

Extra concentrated laundry detergents are becoming popular as they reduce water consumption.Companies are developing concentrated detergents that can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient.

For example, Sokalan HP 20 improves the dissolution of the surfactants into the liquid, providing a 30%–50% reduction in cold-water dissolution time. Major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

In September 2020, Stepan, a US-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals, acquired Clariant for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Clariant supports Stepan’s growth strategy in Latin America and enhances the ability to support customers’ growth in the Mexican consumer and functional markets for surfactants.

The countries covered in the surface-active agents market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The surface-active agents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surface-active agents market statistics, including surface-active agents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surface-active agents market share, detailed surface-active agents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surface-active agents industry. This surface-active agents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.
